How Texas Tech Compares Against Kansas State and Why History Has Nothing To Do With It
There will be a few figures on the minds of fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team as they get ready to travel to Manhattan, Kan., to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.
- 8: Consecutive losses to Kansas State
- 8.5: Average margin of victory during K-State's active win streak vs. Tech
- 17: Years since Texas Tech's last win in Manhattan in 2008
- 1-7: Red Raiders' record in one-score games against the Wildcats
This series has haunted the Red Raiders since the Big 12's inception. The two teams played the first-ever Big 12 game: a 21-14 victory for the Wildcats as they defended home turf. Since then, it has been a 15-6 run for K-State, with five of Texas Tech's six wins coming in a row.
These things certainly weigh heavily on fans, feeling the mounting weight of the proverbial monkey on their back. As for the players and coaches, it's just another piece of outside noise, distracting from the goal at hand.
"The first thing I said to [quarterback Behren Morton] when I saw him yesterday morning was, 'Hey, we're not going to concern ourselves with the history of what has been there or here,'" Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said during the team's press conference on Monday, Oct. 27.
"This is an entirely different team. The majority of this team, if you think about it, the majority of this team has never played K-State."
It's not just a narrative but a real hurdle the Red Raiders need to jump as they aim to prove not only to be Big 12 title game caliber but of the ilk of a national title contender. Things like a road losing streak can't get in Texas Tech's way if they truly have championship DNA.
The ghosts of Red Raiders past need to be left there — in the past. However, there are still concerns that make this Kansas State team a perfect trap game, one that could catch Texas Tech by surprise if it is not well-prepared.
After starting the season 1-3, the Wildcats have reinvented themselves. They have rebounded to a 4-4 record, which can be attributed to refocusing on the fundamentals. Their four losses have come by a combined 13 points, and they rank second among Power Four programs in turnovers forced.
"It doesn't surprise me because I do think they have a really strong culture," McGuire said. "I mean, that's Klieman; that's been his calling card throughout his career. They're a hard-nosed football team."
Kansas State's defense has been better than the sum of its parts. You cannot point directly to the run defense or the pass defense as the team's strong point. Rather, they work in tandem to play complementary football, and the offense has found new life by scoring over 34 points in each of the last four games.
K-State has been able to survive in shootouts; the Wildcats are 4-1 in games with over 50 combined points scored. However, if that is the style of football they want to play, they are playing a game the Red Raiders are equipped to handle.
By nearly every metric, Texas Tech has one of the most dominant defenses in the country. The Red Raiders have conceded 20+ points just once, allowing 12.4 points per contest (fourth). The defense is 10th in yards allowed per game, ninth in sacks, and 11th in turnovers forced per game.
In fact, at just 68.1 yards per game, the Red Raiders are first in the nation in run defense. This is diametric to what has helped the Wildcats' offense hum in recent weeks. Even with running back Dylan Edwards' injury, Kansas State has found new energy from running back Joe Jackson and their dynamic quarterback Avery Johnson
Game
Result
Rushing Yard Differential
UCF @ Kansas State
30-24, W
+61
Kansas State @ Baylor
34-35, L
+64
TCU @ Kansas State
41-28, W
+73
Kansas State @ Kansas
42-17, W
+30
The Wildcats have outrushed their opponent in each of the last four weeks, establishing an identity of holding down the line of scrimmage. However, with defensive talents like David Bailey, Romello Height, Lee Hunter, and Skyler Gill-Howard, the Red Raiders are equipped to stop the run.
However, will they be able to run the ball well enough? Texas Tech has just 98.5 rushing yards over the last two weeks after totaling 372 against the Kansas Jayhawks. The inconsistent blocking has shown its ugly side in recent weeks, even against an Oklahoma State squad that should have been ripe for a rebound on the ground.
As well, Morton's recent play could be of concern. The Wildcats are at the ready to steal the ball away from offenses, and Morton threw at least one turnover-worthy play in each of his previous four games, in two of which he only played roughly one half.
Still, Texas Tech has scored 34 or more points in all but one game this season and has a recipe for success against Kansas State's offense: get pressure on the quarterback. With a clear game plan for how to win, the Red Raiders could finally avenge the sins of their past. However, if they can not capitalize, the nightmare in the Little Apple could continue for years to come.
