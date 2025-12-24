Elite Texas Tech QB Commit Kavian Bryant Full Evaluation

Texas Tech has been doing a great job when it comes to their recruiting scene and their transfer portal additions. The Red Raiders have been second to none as of late, and they are already off to a phenomenal start in the 2027 class, as they landed one of the better QBs in the nation.

That QB is Kavian Bryant, but what are the Red Raiders exactly getting out of their future starting QB? Here is an honest evaluation of the talented QB from inside the state lines.

Kavian Bryant Evaluation

Kavian Bryant during his junior season with Westwood. | Kavian Bryant's Instagram

Pocket Awareness: Bryant is one of the better QBs in the nation when it comes to a pocket awareness standpoint, as he is someone who has shown that he can climb the pocket and deliver some strikes. He is very calm in this aspect of the game and isn't rattled much playing in arguably the nation's toughest state of competition.

Confident: He is beyond the confident level that many kids his age are. He is someone who oozes confidence and has a different level of swag with him. This shows in the pocket when he is looking to create a play. Confidence is needed when playing at the next level, and he has every bit of confidence that a starter in college would have. Bryant knows he is the real deal, which I love to see on tape.

Arm Strength: He doesn't have to step into these throws, as there were many times he just let the ball go on his planted foot. I am a major fan of this, although I do know he would generate even more power stepping into it, and allowing his full body to go into motion. He has a pretty throw, but when he is just using his upper body, he has to generate more from his arm, which isn't as fluid. However, the power is still there.

Minimizing Pressure: Bryant doesn't let the pressure get to him like others his age do. He has done a fantastic job of viewing pressure as a mindset, as he is one of the better prospects under pressure. When you look at his long ball, he doesn't flinch with pressure in his face, and has quickly accepted the fact that he will take a hit if needed to deliver the ball that he needs to deliver. You can tell he has been around some experienced QB coaches.

Arm Angles and Launch Trajectory: One of my favorite traits about Bryant is the fact that he can launch the ball from many different angles, and he can get the ball where he needs it. He can use multiple angles, even on a deep ball, which isn't something you see all of the time, which tells you how dangerous he is.

Kavian Bryant's Player Comp - Cameron Ward (Tennessee Titans)

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) warms up during a time out against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Player comps aren't my favorites, and that is because they can be misleading. This can be a little misleading because they do have a different bag of traits. Cam Ward is someone who has made a college career of being patient and comfortable in the pocket. This is something that has shown in his final year of college and his season with the Miami Hurricanes. He was oddly calm, which is how I would view Bryant at times. Ward is also a moment maker, and Bryant fits that as well. Even the simplest throws are tough to make, and they do a great job of doing just that.

Ward is also someone who has quickly noticed what pressure feels like and will take a hit to deliver a strike. This is what Bryant does very well, as he will give himself up if it means getting the throw off. Ward is someone who can run an offense well, and Bryant is nearly the best at that in high school football, in my opinion.

Bryant's Final Grade

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire walks the field prior to the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryant is absolutely a five-star prospect in my book. You don't see prospects his age who are as comfortable as he is. Not only is he comfortable, but as mentioned, he is a moment maker who will do all the right things with minimum mistakes. He has made the most of what he has, and he is easily one of the better players in the state of Texas.

Bryant has a chance to get to Texas Tech and be the guy off the rip just based on his talent level, and if he has one season to sit and learn the offense, it would be even better. He has a ceiling that will have him in the NFL and a floor that will have him as a starter for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech is getting a DUDE... as simple as that.

