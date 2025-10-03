How to watch No. 11 Texas Tech Football vs. Houston: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel
Following a statement win over No. 16 Utah two weeks ago, the No. 11 Texas Tech football team is back in action. Dominating the Utes on a national stage, the pressure to perform has ramped up for a uber-talented Red Raider team that showcased its talent influx over the offseason. With backup quarterback and freshman Will Hammond thrust into action, Texas Tech didn't flinch with Hammond tossing a pair of touchdown as part of a 24-point fourth quarter to pull away from Utah.
With starter Behren Morton back in the lineup — and being secure in knowing Hammond can perform — the Red Raiders are in a great spot heading into October. Here’s all you need to know as Texas Tech hits the road to face an upstart Houston team Saturday night.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 11 Texas Tech (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)
- Line: Texas Tech (-11.5), 51.5 O/U (FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (PxP), Dusty Dvoracek (Analyst) & Bill Palladino (Sideline)
- Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network and Affiliates
Houston Scouting Report
Head Coach
Willie Fritz | 2nd season at Houston
33rd as HC | 8-8 (.500) at Houston
216-124 (.635) Career Record
Two-time NJCAA National Champion (1995, 1996)
Conference Titles: 1x AAC, 1x Sun Belt, 2x Southland, 1x MIAA (DII), 2x JUCO
Bobby Dodd Coach OTY (2022)
George Munger Award (2022)
Liberty Mutual Coach OTY
AFCA FCS Coach OTY
Sun Belt Coach OTY, 2x AAC Coach OTY
Previous head coach at Tulane, Georgia Southern, Sam Houston State, Central Missouri (DII) and Blinn (JUCO).
2024 Finish
- Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
4-8 (3-6 Big 12, T-11th) | 1x All-American | All-Big 12: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x Honorable Mention.
All-Time Series
- Houston leads 18-15 (Sept. 30, 2023 last matchup; 49-28 Texas Tech).
Key Storylines
Can the Red Raiders slow down another impactful quarterback?
Infused with high-calibar defensive transfers, the Texas Tech defense flexted its muscles against No. 16 Utah two weeks ago, slowing down the prolific offense of quarterback Devon Dampier and hot young coordinator Jason Beck. The Red Raiders limited the Utes to 3.3 yards per rush while holding Dampier to 162 yards passing (with two picks) and 27 rushing yards in what was his worst Utah performance to date.
Another challenge awaits in Texas A&M quarterback transfer and former five-star recruit Conner Weigman. He's become comfortable in his new environment with 839 yards and six touchdowns through the air while adding 141 yards and four more scores on the ground. The rushing attack isn't scary for Houston — 4.1 yards per carry — but their averaging over 12 yards per catch with three different receivers racking up over 200 yards for a balanced attack. The Red Raiders' secondary will be tested again and aims to add to their six season interceptions so far in 2025.
Behren Morton makes his return for Texas Tech against the Cougars.
The Red Raiders get their veteran leader back in the lineup after leaving against Utah with a concussion. Whispers of Morton's job security was under pressure following backup Will Hammond's performance in relief as the the freshman shined with 169 yards and two touchdowns in the route of the Utes.
However, the Red Raiders are married to Morton and that was made clear when reports came out that he would return as Texas Tech's signal caller against the Cougars. However, what kind of leash will he have if things go south? Remember, the Red Raider offense wasn't blowing out Utah when Morton got injured as the Texas native had thrown two interceptions prior. In fact, the game resembled more of a rock fight than a Red Raider blowout before the heroics of Hammond. As a double-digit favorite, Texas Tech should still cruise, but now head coach Joey McGuire and his staff know that Hammond can peform if Morton gets into a rut.
Can Houston disrupt the Red Raider attack?
Speaking of Morton, he won't have an easy task against the Cougars Saturday night. Houston has been very opportunistic when it comes to turnvoers through the first four games — grabbing five interceptions (T-2nd in Big 12) and forcing a conference high seven fumbles. That effort has been well balanced with five different players getting picks and seven separate Cougars forcing those fumbles.
Up front, Eddie Walls III will be the Cougar to watch out for. The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman spent three seasons at Bethune-Cookman (2021-2023) before attending FIU for the 2024 season. He's tallied a team-leading 4.5 TFLs and is second on the Cougars with a pair of sacks to be an impact disrupter. If Walls can continue his early season success and Houston forces a couple of turnovers, then the Cougars can have a fighting chance against the Big 12 favorite Red Raiders.
