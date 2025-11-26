Things for Texas Tech Fans to be Thankful in 2025 for this Thanksgiving
Supporters, alums, and fans of Texas Tech are thankful for more than just wins and losses this Thanksgiving. Strong will, unity, and an unbreakable attitude among the Red Raiders are propelling the school and its teams to new heights.
The West Texas mindset, characterized by perseverance and the motto "Grit from the Ground Up," is what defines Texas Tech. It signifies a belief that you do not deserve anything and must earn it through effort.
Former Texas Tech students Cleto Cordero and Jason Albers share their band's journey and how thankful they are for all that they have accomplished in the music world.
Former Texas Tech student Hudson Westbrook is giving back and thankful this Thanksgiving.
Joey McGuire, the head coach, talks a lot about the Texas Tech fanbase and their mentality. And he says that the fans are hardworking blue-collar people who love their school and have realistic, positive hopes for their teams. Fans can cheer for and enjoy any win, no matter how small, because they don't think they deserve it. Fans admire their teams' tenacity, which shows how hard you must work to succeed in West Texas.
Here are some reasons Texas Tech football fans have to be grateful this Thanksgiving.
The most impressive thing that stands out about the Red Raider football season has undoubtedly been their defense. For the first time since 1948, multiple opponents have failed to score more than 15 points consecutively. This highlights the exceptional qualities of the unit on the football field and their potential to guide the rest of the team in the College Football Playoffs.
The Red Raiders are on the brink of competing and winning the Big 12 championship. This unmistakably indicates that the school has regained its footing and is now vying for supremacy within the conference and the state of Texas.
Last season, the Red Raiders' men's basketball team embarked on an unforgettable journey to the Elite Eight in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. This provided fans with thrilling March Madness moments and ignited their optimism for the current season.
Despite their loss to Purdue and a close road loss to Illinois this season, the men's basketball team has a promising outlook for this season. The men's basketball team is poised for another strong season, bolstered by the return of standout players like JT Toppin, a contender for Big 12 Player of the Year, along with an influx of new talent joining the roster. They aim to dominate the Big 12 and secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament to make a deep run in March.
Making it to the Women's College World Series was a big deal for the Texas Tech softball team, marking their inaugural appearance in this prestigious event. This feat demonstrates that sports lacking financial profitability, like football, can still be exceptional and deserve further financial investment.
The student-athletes have achieved unprecedented academic success. The student-athletes at Texas Tech are excelling academically. The athletic department has achieved a remarkable milestone with its cumulative GPA reaching an all-time high, maintaining an impressive average of over 3.0 for 21 consecutive semesters.
The Red Raider boosters are more energized than ever, bringing significant financial backing and fully embracing the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) era. This ensures that every sports team is highly competitive on a national stage.
The leadership and spokesperson for Texas Tech, Joey McGuire. The Red Raiders head football coach continues his efforts to forge a strong, cohesive unit within the football team. Players attribute their success in the game to these factors.
A historic sum of funds has been generated for the university: the university is stepping up its game this year, achieving record-breaking fundraising efforts. This funding will support school events and scholarships and benefit the entire campus community.
