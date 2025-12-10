Three former members of the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team ranked inside the top five at their position in the latest round of fan voting for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, which will begin on Feb. 3, 2025.

As the latest update on the fan votes for the Pro Bowl was released on Monday, Dec. 8, several former Texas Tech stars led the way. Chief among them was Patrick Mahomes, a six-time Pro Bowler seeking his seventh straight nomination as he continues one of the most prolific starts to a career in league history.

He ranks fifth among quarterbacks in fan votes so far, third among AFC quarterbacks, falling behind MVP candidates in New England's Drake Maye and Buffalo's Josh Allen.

However, another pair of Red Raiders are eyeing potential first-time bids in the Pro Bowl. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, a former All-American with Texas Tech, ranks third among inside linebackers and first in the AFC. As well, punter Austin McNamara ranks fifth at his position and second in the AFC.

Mahomes has dominated the NFL in his young career, and this season has been no different, though he has seen lesser team success than that to which fans have become accustomed.

He has 3,398 passing yards (third) and 22 passing touchdowns (fifth) while rushing for career-high marks of 407 yards (third among QBs) and four touchdowns (t-sixth).

Similarly, Brooks is having a standout year as an inside linebacker, leading the NFL in total tackles (142). He also has 10 tackles for loss with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He has developed as a presence in the box for the Miami Dolphins, posting elite PFF grades at run defense (91.4) and tackling (90.1).

McNamara has also been graded favorably by PFF, leading all players with an elite 92.2 punting grade. The New York Jets have one of the best special teams units in the NFL, and the former undrafted player has excelled. He has landed 24 of 57 punts inside the 20 while averaging 47.7 yards per punt (43.5 net yards). He even had a 72-yarder this season.

While McGuire did not intersect with Mahomes and Brooks, he did coach McNamara, and he took to social media to assist in his campaign. "Here we go Red Raider Nation!!! Lets get our very own [McNamara] in the Pro Bowl," McGuire said on X on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

McNamara excelled at Texas Tech; he was a four-time All-Big 12 selection and was the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2023 under McGuire's guidance. His 2023 season earned him plenty of recognition, and two years later, he could be a Pro Bowler with New York.

Eleven different players in program history have been to at least one Pro Bowl — with one more nomination, Mahomes would tie Zach Thomas for the most by a Red Raider with seven. Recent Pro Bowlers for the scarlet and black include return specialist Jakeem Grant and wide receiver Wes Welker, who is the only undrafted Red Raider to make a Pro Bowl so far, with McNamara looking to become the second.

All voting will end on Dec. 15, with the Pro Bowl teams expected to be announced in early January. To vote, fans can go to the NFL's website or on social media. For the final two days of voting from Dec. 14-15, all votes on X will be doubled. Coaches and players vote on Friday, Dec. 19, with the three groups each accounting for one-third of the total.

