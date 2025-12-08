Joey McGuire Named Finalist for George Munger Coach of the Year Award

Texas Tech football is living in rare air right now. The man responsible for the Red Raiders’ surge is officially getting the national attention he deserves.

A few days ago, the fourth-ranked Red Raiders were preparing for the program’s first-ever Big 12 Championship Game. Now, the head coach, Joey McGuire, has been named a finalist for the prestigious George Munger Coach of the Year Award.

A Coach Recognized at the National Level

McGuire’s rise in Lubbock, Texas, has been nothing short of remarkable. In only five seasons, he has lifted Texas Tech into the national spotlight with a 35-17 overall record. And if that wasn't enough, he has brought the team to a bowl appearance every year of his tenure. He is now one of only two coaches in school history to achieve that streak, joining the late Mike Leach.

Setting a new standard.



Coach McGuire is a finalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award 🫡 pic.twitter.com/joeHZVDhXc — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 8, 2025

His Big 12 résumé is equally impressive, with 24 conference wins, tied for the most among any current Big 12 head coach. Along with Kansas State, Texas Tech is the only school in the Big 12 to have a winning conference record in each of the last four seasons, when McGuire has been in charge.

This season marks a historic step forward. Texas Tech holds a 12-1 record after the Big 12 Championship Game, the program’s first-ever appearance in the title matchup. Being named a finalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award is the latest validation of McGuire’s impact. The award recognizes coaches who demonstrate exceptional leadership, strategic excellence, and on-field success.

Texas Tech has leaned into a modern approach to college football. The team is making aggressive investments in NIL and adopting a forward-thinking revenue-sharing model. This helped the Red Raiders land the No. 2 transfer portal class in the nation last cycle, according to 247Sports.

Before coming to Lubbock, McGuire built a powerhouse at Cedar Hill High School. He won three state championships and appeared in four title games. His success there led to a respected role at Baylor, where he became known as a standout defensive assistant and elite recruiter.

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire celebrates with Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts (13) after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Texas Tech Football Building a National Contender

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Texas Tech has also locked down McGuire with a massive new contract extension that keeps him on the sideline through the 2032 season. McGuire’s extension comes with a major pay bump that shows just how much the university believes in his leadership.

According to Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, he is set to make $6.5 million next season, with $100,000 raises each year until he reaches $7.1 million in 2032.

He can also earn up to $1.2 million in bonuses annually. This new deal replaces the six-year, $26.6 million contract he signed in 2022. This would have topped out at $4.6 million in 2028. Texas Tech made it clear the market needed to be reset for a coach who has completely reshaped the program.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.