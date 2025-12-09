Justin Herbert Brushed Off Concerns About Broken Hand After Getting Sacked Seven Times
Just over a week after Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery on his broken hand, he started in Los Angeles’ Monday Night Football game vs. the Eagles. And, he walked away with a 19–16 overtime win.
It wasn’t a pretty win, or game, by any means for the Chargers. For starters, Herbert was sacked a career-high seven times by Eagles defenders, losing 33 yards in the process. This was bad timing on Herbert’s part as he’s trying to stay healthy to finish out the 2025 season and possibly a playoff run.
After the game, ESPN’s Laura Rutledge asked the quarterback how his hand was feeling after being banged up by the Eagles defenders. Herbert responded with a short-and-sweet answer saying that he felt “pretty good.” So, there doesn’t seem to be any concern even though he was sacked so many times on Monday night.
Herbert fractured his left hand during Week 13 vs. the Raiders. He left the game for a bit, but was able to finish out the contest with his hand taped. Then, just seven days post-surgery, he was able to beat the reigning Super Bowl champions on the national stage.