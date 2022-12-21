Red Raiders Sign Local Linebacker

The Texas Tech Red Raiders kept one of Lubbock’s hometown boys home as they signed linebacker John Curry as part of the program’s Class of 2023.

Curry, a 6-2, 195-pound linebacker, played his high school football at Lubbock’s Coronado High School. He was also weighing an offer from Northwestern before he committed to the Red Raiders last month.

Signing a player like Curry falls in line with coach Joey McGuire’s stated goal of keeping Texas high school talent home. McGuire, a former Texas high school coach at Cedar Hill, has hired last year from Baylor for his connections throughout the state, along with his coaching acumen.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 7-5 season under McGuire. That included the first time in Red Raiders history that they beat both Oklahoma and Texas in the same season. Both games were at home, and the win over OU was the Red Raiders’ regular-season finale. Both times the Red Raiders had to rally to win.

This is the second full recruiting class for McGuire. He was hired in October of last season, early enough to allow McGuire to fully participate in putting together the Class of 2022.

Texas Tech is preparing to go to a bowl game for the second straight season. McGuire and the Red Raiders will face the Ole Miss Rebels in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston.

