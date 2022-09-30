Skip to main content

Red Raiders vs. Kansas State Wildcats: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Tech Red Raiders continue their 2022 season Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen, and current betting odds.

Texas Tech will try to remain undefeated in Big 12 action when it travels to Manhattan, Kansas, to face the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

It’s going to be hard to top the high of the Red Raiders’ 37-34 overtime win over the Texas Longhorns last Saturday. The win was the first in Big 12 action for coach Joey McGuire and it was just the second time the Red Raiders rallied to beat the Longhorns from a deficit of 10 points or more in the series’ history. 

It’s also possible that it’s the last time the Red Raiders host the Longhorns, with Texas preparing to move to the SEC. The move date is the 2025 football season, but it could move up to 2024.

Texas Tech has to come down fast because Kansas State is coming off a huge win of its own, going to Oklahoma and beating the Sooners Saturday. The win helped the Wildcats leap into the AP Top 25 at No. 25, so Texas Tech will be facing its fourth straight Top 25 team.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Wildcats on Saturday morning:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 1-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas (50,000)

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech +8 (-118), Kansas State -8 (-110)

Over/Under: 57.5 (o -118, u -110)

Moneyline: Texas Tech +220, Kansas State -333

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ | FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 109 or 200

