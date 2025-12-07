Recruits, Alumni React to Texas Tech's Big 12 Championship Victory

History was made on Saturday, Dec. 6, as the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders won their first Big 12 championship. It was the school's first outright title since 1955, a momentous occasion for fans in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech beat BYU 34-7, its second victory over the Cougars this season. The Red Raiders controlled the game from start to finish, forcing four turnovers with a sea of red decorating the stands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"I want them to be able to say we did stuff that had never been done," Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said during the post-game press conference. "They know that. Like, they talk about it. Skyler Gill-Howard has really spoke that into existence, and we said it. Texas Tech has never won a Big 12 championship, and we're now the Big 12 champions. We're the first, and we've done something nobody's ever done, and I'm proud of them."

It was a moment of celebration for Red Raiders fans across the country as Texas Tech continues to reach new heights. One Red Raider legend, Patrick Mahomes, made sure to chime in on social media and congratulate the players: "Proud of them boys! Big 12 Champs! Congrats! @TeasTechFB Job not done!!!"

Mahomes is familiar with championships. While he never got there in college, he went on to win three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also knows what it takes to win in the postseason, and he reminded the team that there is more work to do.

The NFL superstar was in attendance during Texas Tech's first victory over BYU in November, a 29-7 drubbing of the Cougars in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders outscored the Cougars 65-14 in aggreagte, proving that they are the top team in the Big 12.

He was not the only former player to comment online. Former Texas Tech running back and current Cincinnati Bengals player Tahj Brooks congratulated his former team and teammates: "Proud of @TexasTechFB 🔥 #Big12Champions."

Felix Ojo, a five-star tackle who recently cemented his commitment with Tech on National Signing Day, made sure to share his excitement on X; however, he expressed optimism that the Red Raiders' dominance was here to stay.

"Dynasty Coming Won’t Be Our Last," Ojo said. The elite recruit was part of a promising recruiting class that gives optimism for Tech's outlook for years to come.

Tight end Terrance Carter Jr. got in on the action on social media, too, following the win. Carter had three catches for 22 yards and added 12 rushing yards. He posted a photo of himself in the locker room celebrating the win with a victory cigar: "Smoke em if ya got em."

Carter also had a two-point conversion to bring Tech's lead to 21-7. He celebrated the play on social media, saying, "1st one don’t bring ya down!"

Texas Tech alumnus Cody Campbell, who had played an instrumental role in Texas Tech's NIL backing, also chimed in on X. The former Red Raider athlete and American businessman posted a picture of himself and McGuire, saying, "Love you @JoeyMcGuireTTU!! You have made @TexasTech and West Texas proud!"

It was an exciting moment for the players, alumni, and people from East Texas alike. The Red Raiders made history and have a chance to continue their standout season in the College Football Playoff.

"To bring back a championship that has never been brought home to Lubbock, that's something that we can hang our hats on for the rest of our lives," Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton said after the game.

The Red Raiders await Selection Sunday to learn what their fate will be in the College Football Playoff. They entered championship weekend as the No. 4 seed, in a position for a first-round bye. They will know more about when and where they will play as the final College Football Playoff rankings release on Sunday, Dec. 7.

