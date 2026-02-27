Spring Branch (TX) Athlete Hunter Haug Picks Up Offer From Texas Tech

Recruitment is picking up for a lot of prospects, and one of them is Spring Branch (TX) Smithson Valley High School athlete Hunter Haug. During the summer, he attended a Red Raiders prospect camp and was able to meet some of the staff, which included safeties coach Rob Greene, wide receivers coach Justin Johnson, and others. On Monday, Haug received an offer from Texas Tech after speaking with general manager James Blanchard and Greene.

“Coach Blanchard called me, and we had a good conversation, then he offered me. I have talked to him, Coach Greene, and texted with Coach McGuire (head coach Joey McGuire). I have a good relationship with them. I have also briefly spoken with Coach Wood (defensive coordinator Shiel Wood),” Haug said.

The camp went well for the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Haug, as he was able to compete as both a wide receiver and defensive back, which he does for the Rangers. and is being recruited for both positions.

“The camp at Texas Tech was great! It was one of the better camps in terms of organization and talent that was there. They are recruiting me at safety.”

Recapping his season

Smithson Valley had another incredible season, as they finished 15-1 and won their second consecutive Texas Class 5A Division I state championship. Haug had a remarkable season for the Rangers as well, finishing with 2,053 all-purpose yards, 1,156 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns offensively. On defense, he recorded 57 tackles, seven pass breakups, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and an interception. He was named the District 13-5A Co-MVP, First-Team wide receiver, cornerback, and returner.

“We obviously did very well in not only buying into ourselves as a team, but going out and taking care of Monday and Tuesday so that Friday would take care of itself. Individually, I was blessed with a multitude of opportunities each game to give my team an edge and to show people the gifts God has given me.”

His recruitment and other schools that are in the mix

Besides Texas Tech, Haug also holds offers from Cornell, UTSA, UTEP, Navy, Dartmouth, Princeton, Texas State, Houston, San Diego State, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Oklahoma State, Harvard, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Air Force, Kentucky, and Iowa State. He has already locked in official visits with the Golden Gophers for the weekend of May 29-31, Houston, June 4-6, and the Red Raiders on June 12-14.

“Recruitment has been going well for me. I have a lot of schools that believe in me and my ability to play at the next level, and I am extremely grateful for each school. For the most part, it’s been pretty mixed with being recruited for offense and defense, with some schools even offering me as an ATH.”

Haug is looking forward to begin taking his official visits, and especially getting back to Lubbock.

“Both Minnesota and Houston have been good with me, and I have been staying in touch with them. But I am looking forward to seeing what Texas Tech is all about, and visiting with all of the coaching staff.”

Haug added offers from Iowa State and Kentucky after Texas Tech. More offers will follow, but I like where the Red Raiders currently stand with him.

