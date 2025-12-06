Red Raiders Win Big 12 Championship Game, Making History Against BYU

The crowd was a sea of red. While Arlington, Texas, is not home for the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, it's not too far — and they quickly made themselves feel comfortable as the crowd popped at every swing.

"It was unreal," Jacob Rodriguez said after the game. "I think it was right before we went out for our first drive as a defense, and we're kind of looking out, want to get the crowd pumped up. And you look at what direction you want to get them pumped up in."

"And I'm looking at 80 %, 90% of the stadium is wearing red. That's huge to see. I know Red Raiders always travel well, and they've always have our back. It was great to see and great to hear."

At Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech went 7-0; the average score was 48-10. At Jerry Jones' AT&T Stadium, the final score was 34-7, and the Red Raiders return home as the champions of the Big 12.

The defense dominated, as it has all season. Bear Bachmeier threw two interceptions, and the Red Raiders forced four turnovers, overwhelming the Cougars' offense. BYU crossed midfield just twice all game, matching the result from Week 11's contest. Both came on the opening drives of each half, with Tech's defense stifling the other 11 drives for 63 yards.

BYU's offensive game plan was different this time than it was in the first matchup. Bachmeier consistently threw the ball behind the line of scrimmage, testing the outside of Texas Tech's defense and avoiding the overwhelming front seven. Regardless, the Red Raiders' linebackers made the plays they needed to make.

Rodriguez led the way with 13.5 tackles, and John Curry recorded 10 himself. Ben Roberts snagged a pair of interceptions, including a one-hander, earning the title of Most Outstanding Player in the process.

Defensive lineman Lee Hunter said defensive coordinator Shiel Wood did not have to make any adjustments, though. The defense maintained its discipline and executed, holding BYU to seven points for the second time this season and consistently putting the offense in a good position.

The Red Raiders had 12 non-end-of-half offensive possessions in the game and applied pressure to the Cougars early. All but one possession ended on BYU's side, and with multiple turnovers, Tech started five of its eight second-half possessions in enemy territory.

As they approached scoring position, the offense struggled to turn three points into seven. Because the Red Raiders were so efficient, though, averaging 5.1 yards per play, they consistently were in scoring position. Stone Harrington kicked six field goals, going 4-for-6 after being 5-for-5 in the previous matchup.

When it mattered most, though, the offense came through. They delivered several big plays, converting eight third downs and recording 10 explosive plays (runs of 10+ yards and passes of 15+). They also punched BYU's defensive line in the mouth, averaging 3.9 yards per carry as a team while Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams combined for 152 rushing yards on 33 attempts.

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey (8) runs with the ball as BYU Cougars safety Tanner Wall (28) defends during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Early in the season, the common phrase Texas Tech fans heard was "for the first time since 2008." As the season progressed, the phrase was abbreviated to "for the first time," as the Red Raiders continued to make history.

The Red Raiders won their first Big 12 title by beating the same team twice in one season for the first time in program history. It's Texas Tech's first 12-win season, and they will make their first trip to the College Football Playoff later this December.

"To bring back a championship that has never been brought home to Lubbock, that's something that we can hang our hats on for the rest of our lives," said Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) walks off the field during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Joey McGuire, alongside his coaches and players, has transformed Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have won their last three Big 12 ranked-vs.-ranked games despite being 5-12 all-time in such situations before McGuire took over. Every win this year has come by 20+ points as the Red Raiders prove they are one of the best teams in the country.

After the game, McGuire said that he allows for 24 hours of celebration before looking ahead to what's next, but the Red Raiders should now have nearly three weeks to rest before playing in the second round of the College Football Playoff, either on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

The players have earned that rest, and it means different things to different players. Hunter shared that he has a child on the way to look forward to, and McGuire said he was ready for the players to get a break after being "football banged-up."

Texas Tech awaits official confirmation from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee on where they will rank at the end of the season. It will confirm whether they have a first-round bye and determine their matchup in the second round. McGuire said he believes BYU should be in the playoff picture, but as the 11th-ranked team, the loss may have eliminated the Cougars from contention.

For now, the Red Raiders can celebrate and recover — the time to look ahead will come soon as they continue the best season in team history.

