Texas Tech Raiders Athletics Announces $11M Donation from Sellers' Family

Texas Tech's "Campaign for Fearless Champions" has received a generous gift from former Red Raider athletes John and Tracy Sellers. The university announced on Tuesday that the Sellers would be donating $11 million dollars towards the campaign.

A large portion of the donation has been allocated for some significant upgrades to the football infrastructure. $10 million will be directed towards the development and future construction of the Dustin R. Womble Football Center and the new south end zone at Jones AT&T Stadium. That project was announced in July and set to cost the school roughly $200 million.

Kirby Hocutt, Texas Tech's Director of Athletics, expressed his gratitude to the Sellers for their donation.

“We are very fortunate that two of our former players are contributing in such an impactful way," said Hocutt. “John and Tracy care deeply about this university and athletics program and we can’t thank them enough for this gift. This is another important step in what we see as a successful future for both our football and softball programs.”

“This impactful gift allows us to reach $77 million towards our goal for the Womble Football Center and the South End Zone project. We are so grateful for John and Tracy and their commitment to both the football and softball programs," added Senior Associate Athletics Director Andrea Tirey.

Red Raiders' head football coach Joey McGuire was fired up about the news as well.

“Our football program can’t thank John and Tracy enough for this generous gift,” said McGuire. “The Sellers truly love this university, and that’s evident every single day. We teach our players to make an impact in all aspects of life, whether that be on the field or in the community, and to be able to show them two real-life examples in two Red Raiders like John and Tracy, that is special.”

