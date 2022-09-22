Big 12 Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing to host the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at AT&T Jones Stadium in Lubbock. It will be the first Big 12 game for first-year coach Joey McGuire.

The game in Lubbock is sold out, and it's the first sellout since 2018 when Texas Tech hosted Texas. The Red Raiders are coming off a loss to NC State, while Texas is coming off a win against UTSA.

But what about the rest of the Big 12 this weekend?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

West Virginia (1-2) at Virginia Tech (2-1), 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday, ESPN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: West Virginia has looked formidable at times this season, and Virginia Tech has disappointed. West Virginia 21, Virginia Tech 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: West Virginia has been hit in the mouth this season with tough losses. The Mountaineers are better than their 1-2 record shows and they will beat the Hokies by double digits. West Virginia 43, Virginia Tech 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: West Virginia is 0-2 against Power-5 teams. Virginia Tech is 1-0. So I’m taking the Hokies. Virginia Tech 30, West Virginia 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels needs to play better after throwing for less than 200 yards against Towson, but the offense is clicking under coordinator Graham Harrell. Over the past two games, the Mountaineers have scored 110 points. The Hokies' defense, however, currently is leading the ACC in total yards (201 yards per game) and scoring (12.3 points). It's close, but West Virginia improves to 2-0. West Virginia 20, Virginia Tech 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: West Virginia's lone win came over Towson this year, with two uninspiring losses preceding it. The Mountaineers go on the road and lose to Virginia Tech, making WVU coach Neal Brown's seat even hotter. Virginia Tech 35, West Virginia 21

Baylor (2-1) at Iowa State (3-0), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: This could be a great game in the Big 12 this week. Iowa State could prove it’s a real contender in the conference while taking down the defending champs at the same time. In Ames, I’m feeling the Cyclones getting the win. Iowa State 24, Baylor 19

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The last couple of games have been close. The Bears have had a little success in Ames recently, and they’re 6-4 in Ames all-time. The Cyclones are undefeated, defeated Iowa and have a defense that looks just as good as Baylor’s So it’s down to the offense, right? Baylor’s run game looks more dynamic, while Iowa State’s passing game looks more productive. I think the home field and the arm of Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers wins out. Iowa State 27, Baylor 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen has looked the part of a caliber starter against lesser opponents. So has Dekkers at Iowa State. Both quarterbacks are completing more than 64 percent of their throws and rely on consistency over arm strength to keep drives alive. Iowa State's defense isn't at the same level as Baylor's, so give me the Bears on the road. Baylor 31, Iowa State 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: It was a bounce back week for Baylor last week, and the Bears are now faced with a tough road challenge against Iowa State. The Bears get it done in a defensive slugfest, starting conference play 1-0. Baylor 21, Iowa State 17

TCU (2-0) at SMU (2-1), 11 a.m., ESPNU

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Something tells me this matchup’s going to belong to the Mustangs. SMU takes TCU out in this in-state battle. SMU 30, TCU 18

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: TCU has lost the last two matchups with the Mustangs and I’m feeling a third. At least one team has scored 40 points in the past three meetings, so expect another game in that range where SMU comes on top. SMU 45, TCU 35

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: It’s a rivalry game, it’s at SMU and the Mustangs probably want to stick it to their former boss, new TCU coach Sonny Dykes. The Boulevard will be lit that night. SMU 33, TCU 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Big 12 honestly should've offered a bid to SMU just to add more fuel to the Battle of the Iron Skillet. Dykes is expecting the boos at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, and they'll be flying in hotter than water jumping out of a pan. The Ponies won last year to put Dykes on the map. They'll win again at home with Rhett Lashlee now as coach. SMU 34, TCU 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: One of the more underrated matchups of the college football weekend, TCU comes close but falls just short of a win over SMU. SMU 28, TCU 24

Duke (3-0) at Kansas (3-0), 11 a.m., FS1

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Kansas might not creep into the Top 25 with this win, but they’re on their way. Kansas 42, Duke 20

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Who would’ve thought these two teams would each be 3-0? The ‘Blue Bloods of College Basketball Bowl’ is going to be a fun matchup, one where Kansas and quarterback Jalon Daniels continue to prove they’re not the worst team in the Big 12 this season. Kansas 39, Duke 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Yes the records you see next to those two teams is correct. No, it’s not the second week of basketball season. It’s the coolest game of the week in my opinion, and the Jayhawks keep rolling. Kansas 36, Duke 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: It's the game of the week. No, really, this is the game of the week. The fact that College Gameday elected to stiff Kansas of national recognition will have the Jayhawks playing ticked off in front of a packed Memorial Stadium. By Sunday morning, Kansas, under coach Lance Leipold, will be ranked for the first time since 2009. Now comes the hard part — convincing Leipold to stay on a new contract. Kansas 45, Duke 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: 3-0 Duke meets 3-0 Kansas. No, this isn't an early season marquee basketball matchup. Look for the Kansas offense to propel the Jayhawks past Duke, giving them a 4-0 record and making their case to be ranked even stronger. Kansas 42, Duke 31

Kansas State (2-1) at No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0), 7 p.m., FOX

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn will be the best player on the field in this game. Oklahoma won’t be able to contain the Wildcats’ shifty playmaker. Kansas State 34, Oklahoma 29

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Oklahoma whopped Nebraska last week and the Sooners did it swiftly. Under coach Brent Venables, OU has proven nothing has changed after Lincoln Riley’s exit. The Wildcats were upset last week by Tulane but should still give the Sooners a good fight. OU 43, Kansas State 36

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: OU tends to have trouble with Kansas State, especially in Big 12 openers. OU has the talent edge and the momentum. I think the Sooners win this one by a bit more than some might expect. Oklahoma 38, Kansas State 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: I said at the start of the year that Oklahoma would drop a game at home. This isn't one of them. While the Wildcats rushing attack of Vaughn and quarterback Adrian Martinez is potent, the Sooners have allowed two rushing touchdowns all season. It's closer than expected, but Oklahoma remains undefeated to begin Big 12 play. Oklahoma 30, Kansas State 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Kansas State has given Oklahoma trouble in recent years, so this game could be the best one of the Big 12 slate. However, Oklahoma survives an upset attempt with a narrow victory over Kansas State. Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 34

