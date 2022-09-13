Game Time Announced for Red Raiders Conference Opener vs. Texas

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will open Big 12 conference play in Week 4 against the Texas Longhorns, hoping to use the home field advantage of Jones AT&T Stadium to use.

On Monday the game time for the Week 4 showdown was announced, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. As to where the game will air channel wise, it will be aired on either ESPN or ABC, which will be determined following the results of the Week 3 games on Sept. 17.

The Red Raiders hit the road in Week 3 to take on the NC State Wolfpack while the Longhorns will host the UTSA Roadrunners,

Last season in Austin the Red Raiders had a hard time handling the Longhorns. The Longhorns put up seven touchdowns against the Red Raiders in what was a 70-35 blowout win to open conference play. Now, they hope to return the favor to the Longhorns in coach Joey McGuire's first taste of the rivalry.

If history repeats itself, that task should won't come easy for the Red Raiders. The Longhorns boast an all-time record of 54-17 against the Red Raiders, including a 22-10 record on the road in Lubbock. They have won four straight games against Texas Tech, and six straight on the road.

Of course, relying solely on history a foolish way to approach the game. Anything can happen on any given Saturday, and the Red Raiders will be no slouch, so this is not a game the Longhorns should take lightly. If they do, Donovan Smith and the Red Raiders could leave Week 4 with a 1-0 record in Big 12 play.

