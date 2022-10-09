Texas Tech Defense Shows Growth in Near Upset of Oklahoma State

For several years the Texas Tech Red Raiders were known for their high-powered offenses alongside their iffy defenses.

New defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter came in wanting to change that perception, though, a task that wouldn't be an overnight accomplishment. Through six games this season the Red Raider defense, even with its inconsistencies, has shown signs of improvement from where they were just a year ago.

Against the Oklahoma State Cowboys that improvement was on full display, as the Red Raider defense held the Cowboys' offense in check for most of the game. They held a 24-20 halftime lead and appeared to be in control of the game at the break.

However, the second half was a slightly different story, with the Red Raider defense allowing 21 second-half points in what would be a 41-31 loss on the road.

The Red Raiders outgained the Cowboys in terms of total yardage, 527 to 434, keeping the Cowboys from breaking off too many chunk plays. Cowboys' quarterback Spencer Sanders was limited to 22-of-45 passing for 297 yards and a touchdown, however, he added 56 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Defensively, this season has been night and day from just a year ago for the Red Raiders. Of course, they aren't quite where they want to be but the growth and improvement have been obvious.

As DeRuyter and Joey McGuire continue to recruit their guys into the system, the defense continues to improve. If it does continue to improve, and the offense continues to gel, then this Red Raider team could be very dangerous in the near future.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here