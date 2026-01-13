Red Raiders Defensive Star Announces Next Step in NFL Draft Future

After one of the best seasons ever for a player at his position, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez finally announced what is next for him in his football career. He officially committed to the Senior Bowl, where he will join several of his teammates in Mobile, Ala.

The Senior Bowl presents a significant opportunity for NFL hopefuls to showcase their talents and compete against college stars as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Between interviews, practices, and the all-star game, players have the opportunity to leave a lasting impression on the coaches, scouts, and front office staff in attendance.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks on during warmups before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodriguez had previously been formally invited to the all-star event. While his teammates had committed earlier, he was officially announced as a participant on Monday, Jan. 12. Practices begin on Jan. 26 and culminate in the Senior Bowl game on Jan. 31.

The Red Raiders' star linebacker will compete alongside several teammates. Six Texas Tech athletes will participate, including four players on defense: Rodriguez, edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height, defensive tackle Lee Hunter, and wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil.

Rodriguez was not just one of the best players on Texas Tech's defense or in the Big 12 but in the country. This was evident by his fifth-place Heisman finish, which left him a handful of votes shy of being a finalist.

He also became one of the most decorated linebackers in college football history. He is the only player to ever win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, and Lombardi Award in the same season.

His unanimous-All-American season was headlined by both team and personal success. The Red Raiders won a program-best 12 games, made the school's first College Football Playoff, and earned its first outright title in nearly 70 years. As well, he captained a top-five defense in nearly every statistical category while leading the country in forced fumbles and the Big 12 in solo tackles.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rodriguez recorded 128 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, six passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and seven forced fumbles. He scored once on defense and twice on offense as Texas Tech sought to cement his status as a Heisman favorite.

However, his impact went beyond the traditional box score. Among players with at least 100 defensive snaps, he ranked first in PFF defensive grade (93.3), coverage grade (92.7), and run-defense grade (95.3). He was also an outstanding leader, paving the way for the Red Raiders' impactful season.

He should be a coveted player in the 2026 NFL Draft, as his IQ, tackling, coverage skills, and more should entice talent evaluators. Among industry big boards for the 2026 NFL Draft, he is currently ranked 97th by PFF and ninth among linebackers by both PFF and ESPN.

However, his on-field impact may outweigh his perceived value in the NFL Draft. Rodriguez does not have elite size (6'1", 235 pounds) or athleticism, but his knowledge of the game and relentless pursuit skills make him a solid bet to outproduce these aspects of the game.

Rodriguez could be a Day 2 or Day 3 pick, and the Senior Bowl will be one of his first opportunities in the pre-draft process to prove he should be a top-100 selection in April.

