Former Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma Signs Rookie Deal

Ezukanma was selected in the fourth round this past April after four seasons in Lubbock

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver and new Miami Dolphins rookie Erik Ezukanma officially signed his rookie deal with the team Friday, per an announcement from the organization.

He is the last of four draft picks to have signed their deals with the Dolphins this offseason, joining Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall, Cal-Berkeley linebacker Cameron Goode, and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson.

"Everything that I ever could have wished of. Just being out here with the guys, working hard. I'm just happy to be out there," Ezukanma said last month.

In four seasons in Lubbock, Ezukanma had 138 catches, 2,165 yards, and 15 receiving scores. The 22-year-old also had an impressive 138 rushing yards for two touchdowns on just 10 carries.

He now enters a receiving room that may be one of the AFC's most elite next season. The addition of all-world speedster Tyreek Hill was one of the offseason's biggest moves. Miami also added former Dallas Cowboy Cedrick Wilson as another piece to go alongside 2021 rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle, who eclipsed the 100-catch and 1,000-yard mark last season. Ezukanma knows playing time won't come easy.

"I feel like it's going to be really challenging. It's a lot of work," he said. "I feel like I'm going to be here a lot in the facility just learning, studying a lot and watching a lot of film to get up to speed so I can play as fast as I can."

The Dolphins concluded OTAs on Monday, as Ezukanma will get more chances to work his way up the depth chart when Miami's training camp begins in July.

