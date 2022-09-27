Skip to main content

Red Raiders Announce Kickoff Time vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Coming off a big 37-34 overtime victory over the Texas Longhorns, the Texas Tech Red Raiders gear up for another tough test on Saturday, as coach Joey McGuire and company will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to face the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats. 

But before taking on K-State, who just took down the then-No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, the Red Raiders announced when kickoff will be the following week on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who currently rank No. 9 in the nation. 

Tech and Oklahoma State will kick off at 2:30 p.m. C.T. from Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

The Cowboys have their own ranked battle with the No. 16 Baylor Bears on Saturday, as their ranking heading into the matchup with Tech could soar higher or drop a bit depending on the result. 

The Red Raiders and Cowboys are deadlocked with a 23-23-3 all-time head-to-head record against one another dating back to 1935. Oklahoma State shutout Tech 23-0 last season after winning 50-44 in 2020. 

But this year's Red Raiders team can prove they're miles ahead of last year's squad by picking up what could be a season-defining road win over the Pokes. Already with a ranked win over Texas and potentially another one over Kansas State, Tech could find itself catapulting up the Big 12 standings if McGuire is able to continue what could be an impressive three-week stretch. 

