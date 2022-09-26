Red Raiders Trey Wolff Named Finalist for Groza 'Star of the Week'

Texas Tech is still riding high after taking down the Texas Longhorns in an overtime thriller. One person they have to thank for that win is kicker Trey Wolff, who's been named one of four finalists for the Lou Groza Award "Star of the Week" for Week 4.

Wolff made all three of his field goals against the Longhorns, including the game-winning kick. His longest field goal on the day was 45 yards and he made all four of his extra point attempts as well.

These heroics come just two weeks after he made the game-tying field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime in the Red Raiders' clash with Houston earlier this season. Tech would go on to win that game and Wolff solidified himself as a clutch kicker.

What's even more impressive about that Houston game is that Wolff missed one earlier in the game, his only misfire of the year so far, and was benched for the following attempt. He was then called upon again with just three seconds on the clock to jump back in the mix, and he delivered.

The Red Raiders are 3-1 and have knocked off a pair of ranked teams that just happen to be in-state rivals. Wolff's been the hero in both of those victories and the senior kicker will likely be relied upon to come up clutch again this season. Tech travels to Kansas State next to take n the No. 25 Wildcats in another Big 12 showdown, where a win could propel them into the AP Poll.

