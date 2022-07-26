Joey McGuire Set Up For Long-Term Success at Texas Tech

The Texas Tech Red Raiders found a diamond in the rough when they hired Joey McGuire as their next head coach. He is better suited for long-term success at Texas Tech than his predecessor, Matt Wells.

Although he has never been a college head coach, McGuire is a winner. McGuire took a Cedar Hill High School program that had never won a playoff game and built them into a state title contender. He went 141-42 as the head coach of the (Cedar Hill) Longhorns, leading them to 12 straight playoff appearances and three state championship victories.

Wells did not take over Texas Tech as a winner. He went 44-34 as the head coach of Utah State before he was hired. The hire of Wells was met with confusion from the fan base due to his lack of success as a head coach. The Texas Tech administration and boosters never seemed to believe in their hire either. He was not given the resources needed to succeed at the Power 5 level.

When McGuire was hired, he was welcomed with open arms by Red Raider Nation. The success McGuire has seen on the recruiting trail infused confidence in all parties about the hire.

That level of confidence allowed the Texas Tech administration and boosters to provide McGuire with the financial backing needed to compete at the highest level.

The university announced a $200 million investment into their football program that will fund the construction of a new south end zone at Jones AT&T Stadium and a new player development center. It is the largest investment to date that the school has made into its football program.

One week after the facility upgrades were announced, The Matador Club, a nonprofit funded by Texas Tech boosters, signed all 100 players on the football team to 1-year, $25,000 contracts.

The Matador Club was made possible when the NCAA voted to allow college athletes the ability to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

The facility upgrades and The Matador Club will pay dividends for McGuire on the recruiting trail. The Red Raiders will begin to attract the kinds of athletes that haven’t come through Lubbock in a long time.

There is a level of excitement surrounding the Red Raider football program that has not existed in a while, and McGuire has yet to even coach a game. That excitement is warranted.

