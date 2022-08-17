Joey McGuire Provides Update on QB Battle

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are amidst a tight quarterback battle between Tyler Shough, Donovan Smith, and Behren Morton. Quarterback remains the biggest question mark on the roster, but there may soon be an answer.

Coach Joey McGuire met with the media briefly at practice to discuss Saturday’s closed scrimmage and the ongoing quarterback competition.

"I know y’all want to hear the starter, and trust me, I think there’s definitely somebody that’s taken it," McGuire said. "But I told them from the get-go that we’re going to go all the way through the second scrimmage."

Here is the full clip of the press briefing:

It is encouraging to know one of the three quarterbacks has separated himself. The offense can now begin to form around whoever it may be.

Shough is the incumbent. He started the first four games for the Red Raiders last season before a broken collar took him out for the year. He threw for 872 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Smith was impressive in his time behind center. In four starts, he threw for 1,181 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Although Morton has yet to start a game for the Red Raiders, he remains in the think of the quarterback race.

"Each one of them had big plays," McGuire continued. "Each one of them did some things that we got to work on. The biggest thing with those three is they’re making all the throws and, they’re making big plays. Are they putting us in bad plays? It’s almost getting to that point, like, who is not going to put us in a bad situation?

"Because (Zach) Kittley’s offense, he puts so much on the quarterback. So that’s the thing right now that they’re really competing, like, hey, let’s get in the right play, or if I have to pull the ball here, I’m going to pull it because I’m not going to give up a negative play even though I’m going to blow the whistle, and they’re not going to get hit."

It is expected McGuire’s decision at quarterback will come down to Shough and Smith. Their experience gives them both an edge over Morton.

An end to the quarterback battle is near. McGuire’s press conference following this upcoming scrimmage will be one for Red Raider fans to keep their eyes on.

