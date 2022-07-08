Where Does Red Raiders New Coach Joey McGuire Ranked Among Big 12 Coaches?

Joey McGuire can only see his stock rise in his first season as the head coach of the Red Raiders.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders enter the 2022 season under a new coaching regime, and Joey McGuire will be in his first season as the head coach of a college program.

CBS Sports ranked all of the Big 12 football coaches and McGuire’s name was at the bottom of this list.

Here is what CBS Sports said on McGuire:

McGuire has never been a head coach -- or even a coordinator -- but don't expect him to stay this low for long. The former Texas high school coach built also-ran Cedar Hill (Texas) into a state power and is already off to a blazing start off the field in Lubbock. McGuire built an outstanding staff with proven coordinators, and he has the Red Raiders in the top 15 in the recruiting rankings. Buy McGuire stock.

CBS Sports was cautious to rank the new Red Raiders coach any higher because he doesn’t have any college head coaching experience.

McGuire built his legacy in the high school ranks. He led Cedar Hill to three state championship victories when Cedar Hill had never won a playoff game prior to McGuire’s arrival.

The relationships McGuire built as a Texas high school coach have paid off in recruiting for the Red Raiders. He's recruiting at an exceptional level, and has the program heading in the right direction before ever coaching a game.

McGuire will coach his first game for the Red Raiders on Sept. 3rd against Murray State.

