Red Raiders Football: Predicting 2022's Win Total

With a new head coach and a new staff, the Texas Tech Red Raiders hope to improve on last season's 7-6 record.

It's the beginning of a new era in Lubbock as first-time college head coach Joey McGuire takes the reins of the Texas Tech Red Raiders for 2022 and beyond.

How far beyond? That has yet to be determined and will be decided by the success or failure of McGuire and the program.

Last season - a season of transition with the late October firing of former coach Matt Wells - saw the Red Raiders go 7-6 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12.

McGuire hopes to improve on that mark, but it could be a tough task.

Will no head coaching experience - McGuire was ranked last in the Big 12 by CBS Sports' coaches rankings - and a new staff, on top of a difficult schedule to start the season, the win total for Tech might not be what McGuire and fans hope for.

Oddsmakers recently released the win total predictions for college football teams, and to no one's surprise, the Red Raiders are near the bottom with regard to win totals.

Draftkings posted Texas Tech's win total at 5.5 games, meaning if you're a gambler, and you think the Red Raiders will win 6 or more games, you'd bet the over.

Per Draftkings, Oklahoma has the highest projected win total with 9.5, followed by Oklahoma State at 8.5, Texas with 8, and Baylor with 7.5

If you believe McGuire and the Red Raiders can walk away from 2022 with more than 5 wins, they'll need to get off to a fast start.

Texas, Houston, Baylor, and Oklahoma all travel to Lubbock this season so Tech may need to rely on some old-fashioned home-field advantage for that to happen.

