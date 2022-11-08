Texas Tech Red Raiders Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

There might not be a more surprising team in college football this season than the Kansas Jayhawks, who started their season 5-0. After losing three straight Big 12 games they got back on track last Saturday with a win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

In their matchup against last season, the Texas Tech Red Raiders made light work of the Jayhawks as they cruised to an easy 41-14 blowout victory. They outgained Kansas 438 yards to 273, having no trouble shutting down the offense.

One year later, though, and this is not the same Kansas team. If the Red Raiders aren't careful, the Jayhawks could come into Lubbock on Saturday and hand them sixth loss of the season.

Here at RedRaiderReview.com, we will be providing an in-depth look this week at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of their matchup against the Red Raiders.

Kansas Jayhawks

2022 Record: 6-3 (3-3 Big 12)

Head coach: Lance Leipold

Offensive starters:

QB Jason Bean

RB Devin Neal

WR-X Lawrence Arnold

WR-Z Quentin Skinner

WR-SL Luke Grimm

TE Mason Fairchild

LT Earl Bostick Jr.

LG Dominick Puni

OC Mike Novitsky

RG Michael Ford Jr.

RT Bryce Cabeldue

The Jayhawks currently boast one of the best offenses in college football, averaging 37.9 points per game on 435.7 yards of total offense. They have not missed a beat with backup quarterback Jason Bean, who was named starter following the injury to Jalon Daniels.

Defensive starters:

DE Lonnie Phelps

DT Sam Burt

DT Caleb Sampson

DE Malcolm Lee

LB Taiwan Berryhill

LB Craig Young

LB Rich Miller

CB Cobee Bryant

S O.J. Burroughs

S Kenny Logan Jr.

CB Mello Dotson

While offensively the Jayhawks have been one of the better teams in college football, the same cannot be said for their defensive numbers. They are allowing opponents to score 29 points a game while allowing 436.3 yards per game.

