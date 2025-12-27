Red Raiders Linebacker Announces Plans To Enter the Transfer Portal

Texas Tech linebacker Justin Horne is officially exploring a new chapter in his college career, announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal. The move adds another notable defensive name to the offseason cycle as Horne evaluates fresh opportunities and programs looking to bolster their linebacker depth.

Horne originally committed to Texas Tech on Dec. 19, 2022, arriving as a three‑star prospect rated an 87 by 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-3 and hailing from New Orleans, he joined the Red Raiders as an athletic linebacker with long‑term developmental upside.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Horne appeared in 10 games as a reserve linebacker and key special teams contributor before a knee injury against Colorado ended his season early, sidelining him for the final two regular‑season games and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. He finished the year with four tackles, including the first sack of his career, which came against North Texas as part of his first two collegiate tackles.

Horne added stops later in the season at TCU and again versus Colorado. Pro Football Focus credited him with 169 special teams snaps, fifth‑most on the team, as he played regularly on kickoff return, kickoff coverage, field‑goal block, and also saw time on punt return units. In 2025, Horne saw limited action, appearing in just nine snaps, all of them coming in Week 6.

Horne starred at John Curtis Christian School just outside of New Orleans, developing into one of Louisiana’s top linebacker prospects by his senior year. He helped lead John Curtis to a Louisiana Division I state championship in 2022, piling up 144 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, five quarterback hurries, and three pass breakups across 14 games, earning District 9‑5A Defensive MVP and first‑team honors.

A two‑year defensive starter in high school, he previously recorded 70 tackles as a junior. Horne was also an elite multi‑sport athlete, emerging as one of the fastest hurdlers in the country as the Class 5A state champion in the 110‑meter hurdles, with personal bests of 7.93 seconds in the 60‑meter hurdles, 13.85 seconds in the 110‑meter hurdles, and 38.25 seconds in the 300‑meter hurdles.

He ranked among the top linebackers and top overall recruits in Louisiana before choosing Texas Tech over offers from Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Troy, Tulane, UTSA, Vanderbilt, and Louisiana, having originally committed to the Ragin' Cajuns.

Horne brings a versatile skill set built on range, athleticism, and special teams value, traits that made him a reliable depth piece early in his career and a candidate for a larger defensive role with continued development. His background as an elite hurdler shows up in his burst and ability to close space, while his high‑school production reflects strong instincts and physicality at the point of attack.

Now entering the transfer portal with "2–3 years of eligibility" remaining, he offers programs a long runway to develop him into a consistent contributor at linebacker or a high‑impact special teams presence.

His blend of speed, length, and developmental upside makes him an intriguing addition for programs seeking a versatile defender who can contribute immediately while still offering long‑term potential. As he searches for his next home, Horne’s journey is far from finished. He’s a player whose best football may still be in front of him.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.