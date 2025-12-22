Texas Tech Transfer Portal Tracker Ahead of 2026 Season

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had a historic season, finishing 11-1 in the regular season (8-1 in the Big 12) and winning the program's first outright conference title in 70 years. Part of the dominance was a result of Tech's savvy additions in the transfer portal, including standouts like Howard Sampson, Reggie Virgil, David Bailey, and Romello Height.

In college football, the transfer portal window has become a pseudo-free agency, allowing teams to rebuild and restock after the ebbs and flows of the season. This year, there will be just one transfer portal window, which will be open Jan. 2-16.

Which Texas Tech players intend to enter the transfer portal, and who will the Red Raiders add for the 2026 season as they aim to remain contenders? This article will be updated as news is broken, players announce their decisions, and Texas Tech constructs its roster for next season.

Which Texas Tech Players Are Entering the Transfer Portal?

Dylan Spencer: A former four-star recruit, Spencer has spent three seasons with Texas Tech as an edge rusher. However, his road has not been simple, as a standout freshman season was derailed when he suffered a season-ending injury going into his sophomore year.

After a medical redshirt, Spencer was phased out behind high-profile transfers on Tech's dominant defensive line and only played in three games, preserving another potential redshirt season. He is expected to have three years of eligibility upon entering the portal, according to his agent, as reported by several sources on Dec. 19.

Price Morgan: The former Central Missouri wide receiver joined Texas Tech in 2024, serving as a member of the Red Raiders' scout team while he took a redshirt season. He spent two seasons with the Mules, including catching a pass in all 13 games as a sophomore, and has spent the last two with Texas Tech.

Morgan was an honorable mention all-conference member in 2023 after recording 50 catches for 487 yards and six touchdowns. However, he appeared in just three games this season, playing 16 snaps on offense and one on special teams. He announced his intention to transfer via X on Dec. 19; he is expected to have at least one year of remaining eligibility.

Upton Bellenfant: The redshirt junior from Murfreesboro, Tenn., joined Texas Tech ahead of the 2025 season after spending one year with Buffalo and two with Alabama as a walk-on, including a redshirt season.

Bellenfant joined the Red Raiders before the season with high expectations. He was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List. However, the former All-MAC Third Team kicker lost the position battle to Stone Harrington, who was named to the all-conference team at the end of the season. Bellenfant announced his intention to transfer via X on Dec. 11, and he will have one year of remaining eligibility.

Which Players Did Texas Tech Add in the Transfer Portal?

Amarie Fleming: Coming from a Division II program, Allen University, the junior pass rusher will have a lot to prove as he leaps to the next level. However, he excelled for the Yellow Jackets, recording 14.5 sacks this season, second among DII players, and 18 tackles for loss, tied for fifth.

Fleming will join the Red Raiders with two years of remaining eligibility and a potential redshirt as Tech looks to replenish its defensive front. The first-team All-SIAC defensive lineman may not make an immediate impact next season, but the coaching staff has proven its ability to get the most out of its talent. He announced his commitment via X on Nov. 20.

