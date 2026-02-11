Texas Tech HC Announces Chase Adams, Freddie Johnson as Texas Tech Scouting Directors

The dust has barely settled on a historic season for Texas Tech football. And Joey McGuire is already making sure the Red Raiders’ stay at the top is anything but temporary. Fresh off a Big 12 title and the program’s inaugural College Football Playoff appearance, the buzz in Lubbock has not slowed down.

Inside Texas Tech’s Expanded Football Personnel Department

While the wins continue to stack up on Saturdays, Texas Tech is quietly winning another kind of battle behind the scenes. A 2026 high school class currently ranked as high as No. 13 nationally by ESPN and No. 17 by 247Sports.

Two additions to the best personnel staff in the country.



Welcome to the family, @_CoachAdams and @coachfreddiej!

Along with a transfer portal class ranked as high as No. 2 nationally by ESPN, the Red Raiders are not just active in recruiting. They are dominating it. On Tuesday, McGuire doubled down on that front-office mindset, officially announcing the hiring of Chase Adams and Freddie Johnson as associate directors of scouting.

Under the leadership of General Manager James Blanchard, who was McGuire’s very first hire upon accepting the Texas Tech position. McGuire previously announced last week the promotion of Quintin Jordan and Brian Nance to assistant general manager positions. Sean Kenney was elevated to Director of Player Personnel, taking over Nance’s previous role. All three are charter members of McGuire’s staff who arrived before the 2022 season.

Blanchard will continue to oversee the entire operation as general manager. Under this new structure, Nance and Johnson will focus specifically on high school prospects to ensure the pipeline remains strong. On the other hand, Adams and Kenney will strategize potential transfer additions.

Both Adams and Johnson bring multiple years of experience at the high school level, strengthening Texas Tech’s ties to the THSCA. Even before these hires, McGuire had nine staff members with previous THSCA experience. That group includes four full-time coaches: associate head coach Kenny Perry, offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, offensive passing game coordinator Justin Johnson, and offensive run game coordinator Josh Cochran.

With the additions of Adams and Johnson, McGuire now has 11 staff members with THSCA backgrounds. Texas Tech’s personnel department is structured to understand and evaluate Texas high school talent better than anyone in the Big 12.

Chase Adams joins the Texas Tech staff from Richardson ISD in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. That's where he most recently served as the quarterbacks coach at Richardson High School.

He began his tenure at Richardson in 2019, helping push the Eagles to multiple district championships in football. Adams also contributed to the basketball and track and field programs, showing versatility across athletic departments. Before Richardson, he worked within Desoto ISD and Dallas ISD, bringing more than 10 years of coaching experience to Lubbock.

Texas Tech Recruiting Machine Keeps Building

Freddie Johnson arrives after five seasons in various roles at Legacy School of Sports Sciences in the Houston area. During that stretch, he served as defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to head coach following the 2025 season.

Legacy SSS officially announced Johnson as its fourth head coach in program history on Dec. 8. He was present at the school’s February signing day last week. However, as first reported by VYPE Houston, Johnson will not be on the sidelines for the Titans in 2026. And he is now serving as associate director of scouting at Texas Tech.

Johnson helped produce more than 50 college signees during his tenure at Legacy, contributing to two state championships. This marks his third stint at the collegiate level after previously serving as a defensive quality control coach at Oklahoma Panhandle State from 2015–18 and at Langston University from 2019–20.

Johnson originally stepped into the head coaching role at Legacy after replacing Michael Bishop, the former Kansas State quarterback and 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductee. Bishop had served as the Titans’ head coach since February 2021, compiling a 36–21 overall record before departing to join the Houston Cougars’ staff.

With Keisean Henderson leading the offense in 2025, Legacy SSS went 6–4 while averaging 48.8 points per game. Henderson, a Five-Star Plus+ quarterback and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, signed with Houston.

Henderson’s production during the 2025 season was eye-catching. He threw for 3,880 yards and 45 touchdowns with only six interceptions, while adding 522 rushing yards and 10 scores. Now, without its star quarterback and once again searching for a new head coach, Legacy SSS will enter 2026 in transition.

