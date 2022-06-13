'I'm Living Right': Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Working With Former Red Raiders QB Patrick Mahomes'

Valdes-Scantling talked about what it has been like working with both Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Any wide receiver in professional football would salivate to catch passes from either Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, two of the best quarterbacks currently in the National Football League.

For Marquez Valdes-Scantling, he can now say he has had the privilege of doing both, as he noted that Mahomes and Rodgers are rather similar as quarterbacks.

“There’s not much difference, one is just a little bit older,” Valdes-Scantling said, via The Athletic. “I’m just super excited to have the two best quarterbacks throw me the ball. I guess I’m living right.”

Valdes-Scantling has yet to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season so far in his career but has still shown flashes of being an elite wide receiver alongside Davante Adams in Green Bay.

In 2021 he hauled in 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns, putting up quality numbers with MVP Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball.

Valdes-Scantling was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, taken No. 174 overall by the Green Bay Packers before signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chiefs this past March.

Now Valdes-Scantling will go from one MVP to another as he will look for a breakout season in 2022 with Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. He will have big shoes to fill in the absence of Tyreek Hill but will work alongside tight end Travis Kelce, who should open the field for Valdes-Scantling and allow him to shine.

The Chiefs open the 2022 NFL regular season in Arizona against the Cardinals on Sept. 11.

