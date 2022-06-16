Red Raiders Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

As summer continues to heat up across the country, that can only mean one thing - college football season is right around the corner. For the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the season starts on Sept. 3 against the Murray State Racers.

Red Raiders fans have a newfound sense of hope entering the season, as the hiring of new coach Joey McGuire has rejuvenated spirits in not only Lubbock but across the country.

While the Red Raiders might not be predicted to compete for a Big 12 title in McGuire's first season, they have a solid group of guys to lay the foundation upon moving forward. Phil Steele magazine also believes the Red Raiders will be a solid team in 2022, naming 12 players to their Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Here is a look at every member of the Phil Steele 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team:

Second Team

Tight End Baylor Cupp

Linebacker Krishon Merriweather

Defensive Back Rayshad Williams

Defensive Back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

P Austin McNamara

Third Team

Running Back Tahj Brooks

Wide Receiver Myles Price

Defensive Tackle Jaylon Hutchings



Fourth Team

Offensive Line Cole Spencer

Offensive Line Caleb Rogers

Defensive End Tyree Wilson

Linebacker Marquis Waters

Next season will offer Red Raider fans their first glimpse of the future of Texas Tech football, as McGuire looks to turn them into an annual contender in the Big 12. These results might not happen overnight, but these 12 players will help coach McGuire lay a foundation for his future at Texas Tech.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Red Raider Review message board community today!

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here