Skip to main content

Red Raiders Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

A bevy of Red Raiders find themselves on Steele's Preseason All-Big 12 Team

As summer continues to heat up across the country, that can only mean one thing - college football season is right around the corner. For the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the season starts on Sept. 3 against the Murray State Racers. 

Red Raiders fans have a newfound sense of hope entering the season, as the hiring of new coach Joey McGuire has rejuvenated spirits in not only Lubbock but across the country. 

While the Red Raiders might not be predicted to compete for a Big 12 title in McGuire's first season, they have a solid group of guys to lay the foundation upon moving forward. Phil Steele magazine also believes the Red Raiders will be a solid team in 2022, naming 12 players to their Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Here is a look at every member of the Phil Steele 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: 

Second Team

Tight End Baylor Cupp

Linebacker Krishon Merriweather

Defensive Back Rayshad Williams

Defensive Back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

P Austin McNamara

Third Team

Running Back Tahj Brooks
Wide Receiver Myles Price
Defensive Tackle Jaylon Hutchings

Fourth Team

Offensive Line Cole Spencer
Offensive Line Caleb Rogers
Defensive End Tyree Wilson
Linebacker Marquis Waters

Next season will offer Red Raider fans their first glimpse of the future of Texas Tech football, as McGuire looks to turn them into an annual contender in the Big 12. These results might not happen overnight, but these 12 players will help coach McGuire lay a foundation for his future at Texas Tech. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Red Raider Review message board community today!

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

USATSI_15174706
Football

Red Raiders Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

By Connor Zimmerlee41 seconds ago
texas tech red raiders masked rider
News

Red Raiders Welcome Masked Rider's New Horse

By Timm Hamm25 minutes ago
houston 1
Football

Way-Too-Early Betting Odds for Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
houston cougars
Football

Houston Cougars Defensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders

By Zach DimmittJun 15, 2022
tune houston
Football

Houston Cougars Offensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders

By Zach DimmittJun 14, 2022
Daniel Akinkunmi
Recruiting

Texas Tech Offers Elite OL Daniel Akinkunmi

By Red Raider Review StaffJun 14, 2022
Kerwin-Walton-2
Recruiting

'Immediate Impact': Red Raiders Get Commitment from Elite North Carolina Transfer

By Red Raider Review StaffJun 13, 2022
houston cougars
Football

Red Raiders Week 2 Opponent Preview: Houston Cougars

By Zach DimmittJun 13, 2022
mito pereira texas tech golf
News

Former Tech Golfer Mito Pereira Prepping for 2022 U.S. Open

By Timm HammJun 13, 2022