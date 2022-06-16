Red Raiders Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Teams
As summer continues to heat up across the country, that can only mean one thing - college football season is right around the corner. For the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the season starts on Sept. 3 against the Murray State Racers.
Red Raiders fans have a newfound sense of hope entering the season, as the hiring of new coach Joey McGuire has rejuvenated spirits in not only Lubbock but across the country.
While the Red Raiders might not be predicted to compete for a Big 12 title in McGuire's first season, they have a solid group of guys to lay the foundation upon moving forward. Phil Steele magazine also believes the Red Raiders will be a solid team in 2022, naming 12 players to their Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
Here is a look at every member of the Phil Steele 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team:
Second Team
Tight End Baylor Cupp
Linebacker Krishon Merriweather
Defensive Back Rayshad Williams
Defensive Back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
P Austin McNamara
Third Team
Running Back Tahj Brooks
Wide Receiver Myles Price
Defensive Tackle Jaylon Hutchings
Fourth Team
Offensive Line Cole Spencer
Offensive Line Caleb Rogers
Defensive End Tyree Wilson
Linebacker Marquis Waters
Next season will offer Red Raider fans their first glimpse of the future of Texas Tech football, as McGuire looks to turn them into an annual contender in the Big 12. These results might not happen overnight, but these 12 players will help coach McGuire lay a foundation for his future at Texas Tech.
