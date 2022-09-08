Big 12 Fan Nation Week 2 Staff Predictions

The Big 12 season continues this weekend with all 10 teams in action, including the first Big 12 Conference game, with Kansas traveling to West Virginia. Kansas is seeking a 2-0 start. West Virginia is looking for a little redemption after losing to Pitt.

Meanwhile, Texas hosts Alabama and Iowa State travels to Iowa.

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

Alabama (1-0) at Texas (1-0), Saturday, 11 a.m. Central, FOX

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Texas might be back, but not in this one. The score may not have shown it, but the Longhorns had some issues early against ULM last week. Bama’s defense is just on a different level. It’s going to get ugly in Austin, Texas. Alabama 45, Texas 14

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Even in a perfect world, the Longhorns would still fall short in this one. In what is for sure to be an exciting game, Texas might be a little too jittery against a Nick Saban-coached defense that once again made it to the College Football Playoff last season. Alabama would have to severely beat itself, something that won’t happen given the hype surrounding this game and the extra gear that opposing teams tend to put on when marching into Austin. Give me the Tide in a blowout. Alabama 45, Texas 23

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Forget about the heat. Both teams have to deal with it and it’s not like it’s cool in Tuscaloosa (I should know — I was there last week). Alabama is where Texas wants to be. This is a measuring stick game. I suspect Texas’ Bijan Robinson will give Alabama a bit of trouble. But that Alabama defense is going to give young quarterback Quinn Ewers a LOT of trouble. Alabama 37, Texas 16

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Longhorns trending in the right direction after a Week 1 victory. Alabama is already where Texas hopes to be in the coming years. Alabama 45, Texas 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas keeps it closer than people expect but can't quite get it done against Saban and Co. Alabama 38, Texas 31

Missouri (1-0) at Kansas State (1-0), Saturday, 11 a.m. Central, ESPN2

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Mizzou played well in the opener, but Deuce Vaughn will be too much for the Tiger defense on the road. Kansas State 42, Missouri 31

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Kansas State ended last season with a dominant 42-20 win over another SEC Tigers team. What the Wildcats did to LSU might’ve been expected given the state of the program in Baton Rouge, but Kansas State’s underrated defense could bring the same edge against a Mizzou team that struggled to find any sort of consistency against Power 5 competition last season. Still, the Tigers head into this road game with plenty of momentum after their 52-24 season-opening win over Louisiana Tech but running back Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State offense will be too much for Mizzou in what should be an entertaining game. Kansas State 31, Missouri 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Look, K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is SO GOOD he just needs one tendency of one defender to take it to the house. Mizzou will learn that fast. Kansas State 37, Missouri 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Wildcats have one of the best duos in terms of rushing offense with Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez. Missouri had one of the worst run defenses in the country last year and did little to improve it. Kansas State 38, Missouri 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Kansas State is a dark horse Big 12 contender to some, but Missouri pulls off an early season upset win. Missouri 31, Kansas State 28

Iowa State (1-0) at Iowa (1-0), Saturday, 3 p.m. Central, BTN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The battle for Iowa state supremacy is upon us, the Cyclones come home with the upset. Iowa State 21, Iowa 17

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: After the pandemic in 2020 ended a 22-year streak of head-to-head meetings, the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are renewing their rivalry for the second-straight year. But despite 1-0 starts, both these teams got off on a different foots in Week 1. Iowa’s offense failed to do anything in an abysmal 7-3 win over South Dakota State, while Iowa State handled its inferior competition of South Eastern Missouri State much more soundly in a 42-10 win. Despite being at home, the Iowa offense isn’t going to be fixed in a week, though the defense will likely keep it close. Iowa State 21, Iowa 13

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Sooooooo … I mean, Iowa is bound to score more than seven points, right? Let’s lean more on the concept that Iowa has won the last six meetings and hasn’t lost in Iowa City since 2014. That feels more comfortable. Iowa 27, Iowa State 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Iowa's offense was only able to muster 168 yards against FCS South Dakota. The problem for the Cyclones is they allowed over 300 yards of offense to Southeast Missouri State. The Hawkeyes prevail thanks to a late field goal. Iowa 24, Iowa State 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Iowa will bludgeon Iowa State with their slow, defensive brand of football in another low-scoring game. Iowa 21, Iowa State 10

Kansas (1-0) at West Virginia (0-1), Saturday, 5 p.m. Central, Big 12/ESPN+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The Mountaineers had Pitt on the ropes last week and should handle Kansas in this one. West Virginia 30, Kansas 13

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Kansas’ hopes of going 2-0 will be quickly dashed against a West Virginia team that was on the brink of pulling off the road upset over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl in Week 1. The Mountaineers should be able to let out their frustrations from that loss to the Jayhawks. West Virginia 45, Kansas 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: What the hell? Someone has to do it. Gimme the Jayhawks on a last-second field goal (Kansas has a kicker, right?). Kansas 27, West Virginia 26

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If not for a dropped pass by Mountaineers receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, J.T. Daniels would be a hero in Morgantown. West Virginia returns home and picks up a much-needed win. West Virginia 34, Kansas 14

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: West Virginia takes their frustrations from the Pitt loss out on Kansas. West Virginia 49, Kansas 14

Kent State (0-1) at Oklahoma (1-0), Saturday, 6 p.m. Central, ESPN+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Oklahoma’s been known to disappoint, but probably not here. Oklahoma 40, Kent St 13

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Sooners will dominate Kent State to move to 2-0. Any other possibility is simply a pipe dream. Oklahoma 52, Kent State 10

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Kent State is a solid Mid-American Conference team. But a solid MAC team doesn’t cut it in Norman. Oklahoma 52, Kent State 14

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Kent State's defense allowed Washington to put up 45 points and over 500 yards on offense last weekend. It'll be a similar story for the Sooners at home. Oklahoma 48, Kent State 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The Sooners cruise past Kent State. Oklahoma 63, Kent State 10

Arizona State (1-0) at Oklahoma State (1-0), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Central, ESPN2

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The Cowboys should creep into the top ten with a win here. Oklahoma St. 31, Arizona St. 20

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Cowboys offense was explosive in Week 1, but their elite defense lacked the spark that it possessed last season. The unpredictability of this team headed into the second week of non-conference play makes a blowout win over the Sun Devils hard to predict, but it’s a win nonetheless. Oklahoma State 41, Arizona State 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Dang, Spencer Sanders went off last week. And I don’t think that was a one-time only thing, either. Oklahoma State 35, Arizona State 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Sun Devils couldn't score a touchdown through the air with quarterback Emory Jones. If the Pokes take away their run game, it should be an easy win. Oklahoma State 30, Arizona State 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: In a battle of the states, the Cowboys look impressive in a victory over the Sun Devils. Oklahoma State 41, Arizona State 21

Tarleton (1-0) at TCU (1-0), Saturday, 7 p.m., Central, Big 12/ESPN+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: TCU has to win this, there’s just no way they give this one up. TCU 35, Tarleton St 3

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: TCU easily handled Colorado on the road on Saturday. And as the Frogs head back to Fort Worth for their first home game of the season, they’ll do so with another blowout on their minds. TCU 47, Tarleton 6

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This is not an ‘upset city’ situation for TCU, as Tarleton is still transitioning from FCS. TCU 42, Tarleton 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Horned Frogs will be without quarterback Chandler Morris in their home opener. Max Duggan should be enough to keep TCU ahead against Tarleton. TCU 38, Tarleton 7

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Only one purple team starting with a "T" leaves with a victory, and it is the Horned Frogs. TCU 56, Tarleton 10

Baylor (1-0) at BYU (1-0), Saturday, 9:15 p.m., Central, ESPN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Maybe the best Big 12 game this week, Baylor should continue where they left off in 2022 and pummel the Cougars. The Bears are imposing on the front line, both offensively and defensively. BYU won’t be able to hang in the trenches here. Baylor 37, BYU 19

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: BYU likely won't get enough credit for its potential ability to keep things close with the defending conference champs. But it's hard to see the Cougars coming out on top against a Dave Aranda-led defense that will only be more improved after last season's successful finish. Baylor 27, BYU 21

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: BYU is out to prove its Big 12 ready. Baylor is out to prove it’s building on last year’s success, even though it lost plenty of personnel from its Big 12 Championship team. It’s a great opportunity for both teams. Both teams are going to be prepared. I just have this hunch that Baylor goes in and steals it late. Baylor 33, BYU 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: In what could be the game of the week, the Bears will need to be perfect. Provo is one of the more underrated atmospheres in college football to date and the Cougars have the momentum in their home opener. The loss of players such as Jalen Pitre and Terrel Bernard is too much for the Bears to overcome. BYU 38, Baylor 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Baylor gets another win over BYU, this time doing so in a hostile road environment. Baylor 31, BYU 21

