RB Tahj Brooks: Red Raiders 'A Team to Be Dealt With' Following Dominant Season Opener Win

© Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks believes the Red Raiders should be taken seriously following season opener.

Expectations surrounding the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Joey McGuire's first year at the helm vary, depending on who you ask. Some believe they'll be good in McGuire's first year, while others routinely have them in the bottom third of the Big 12

However, regardless of what opposing fans or analysts think this Red Raider team is capable of this season, they showed them on Saturday. The Red Raiders opened their season in Week 1 with a 63-10 blowout victory over the Murray State Racers. 

While the competition will undoubtedly get harder for the Red Raiders as the season goes on, that feeling of a big win stuck with running back Tahj Brooks following the game.

“It was awesome, just to let the whole nation know that we are a team to be dealt with and if you think you can just come here and beat us, that’s just the wrong action," Brooks said. "I think we are a team to be dealt with and we are going to have games this year that we are going to beat some people.”

The Red Raider offense was unstoppable all night, racking up 605 yards of total offense. Brooks himself, while only recording 50 yards rushing, rushed for three touchdowns to pace Texas Tech on the ground. 

How the season unfolds for the Red Raiders is yet to be seen. What can be said though is that they are ready to show the country that regardless of preseason expectations, what happens when the whistle blows will be a different story. 

Sep 3, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) scores against Murray State Racers defensive back Eric Samuta (34) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory
