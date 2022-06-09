Texas Tech Offers 2025 Del Valle Quarterback

Gerlich performed well at Tech's football camp in Lubbock this week and raised a few eyebrows

One of the standouts at the Red Raiders football camp earlier this week was Del Valle class of 2025 quarterback Max Gerlich. His performance there has garnered him an offer from Texas Tech.

Gerlich's mom graduated from Tech in 1997 but he has other family ties too, as he told 247Sports.

"After the camp, Coach Kittley spoke to my mom and I and extended the offer," Gerlich said. "I was super excited but I think my mom was even more excited than me, she graduated from Tech (in 1997), so it was a dream come true for us.

"Yeah, where do I start. Both of my grandparents went to Tech," Gerlich said. "Multiple uncles and aunts, cousins. the majority of my family went there. And that’s not even including family friends, but the list would go on for days."

Gerlich's performance at the camp earned him some advice from Red Raiders' offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

"The camp was mostly a mix of position drills and one-on-ones," Gerlich said. "I started to heat up during the one-on-ones and began to really rip it. The main thing that Coach Kittley was telling me was to just keep improving and keep trying to reach my potential."

Gerlich, who stands 6-2, 185-pounds, passed for 2.647 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season as a freshman at Del Valle High School. He's only a freshman, but in addition to Tech, has already received offers from UTSA, SMU, and Pitt.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here