Team LUK3: Red Raiders to Use No. 3 Jersey to Honor Lubbock Teen

Player who wears the jersey number will be voted on by the team as the season approaches.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders football program will be making a heartfelt gesture this upcoming season.

Coach Joey McGuire announced Thursday that the team will honor Lubbock teen Luke Siegel this season by dedicating the No. 3 jersey to him. Siegel passed away in August 2021 at the age of 15 from COVID complications. Following a severe golf cart accident in 2015, he had to undergo multiple brain surgeries as well as physical, speech and occupational therapy. 

The team will vote on which player will receive the jersey number as the season approaches. 

Luke's father, Tim Siegel, a former Texas Tech and Lubbock-Cooper ISD tennis coach, started the Team Luke non-profit following his son's accident in 2015. 

Luke, a dedicated New Orleans Saints fan, had befriended players like Texas native and legendary Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes.

"RIP Luke. The impact you made in my life will never be forgotten! My thoughts and prayers are with the whole Siegel family!" said Mahomes on Twitter following Luke's passing last year. 

Mahomes wore the Team Luke Hope for Minds wristband for the world to see, as he sported the black bracelet reading "TEAM LUK3" during Super Bowl LV and on the cover of Madden 22. 

