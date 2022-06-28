Texas Longhorns Offensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders Week 4

Texas' explosive playmakers could gash a Tech defense that was one of the worst in the Big 12 last season

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will open up Big 12 play on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Lubbock when the Texas Longhorns come to town looking to get a win with a crowd that is likely to be the rowdiest of the season at Jones AT&T Stadium.

It's the third-straight year that the heated in-state rivals will begin the conference slate against one another. Last season, the Longhorns obliterated the Red Raiders 70-35 in Austin. The loss marked Texas Tech's fourth-straight defeat against Texas, as the Longhorns easily lead the all-time series 54-17.

Despite the loss, Tech finished with a better record (7-6) than Texas, as the blowout win for the Longhorns served as nothing more than bragging rights. Still, the Longhorns have a dangerous group of offensive playmakers capable of once again gashing a Red Raiders defense that gave up the most total passing yards (3,197) in the Big 12 and the third-most points per game (32.1) in the conference.

Follow along with RedRaiderReview.com as we'll be providing daily previews for the matchup with Texas. We've already done a general preview of the Horns. Now, let's look at the offensive players Tech should keep its eye on in Week 4.

RB Bijan Robinson

Robinson was on Heisman watch last season and could’ve been in contention for being a finalist had he not dislocated his elbow in the third-to-last game of the season and if Texas’ overall record had been better.



Nonetheless, he remains one of the most talented playmakers with the ball in his hands in the country and will look to repeat his performance against Tech last season. Even with the Horns putting 70 on the board, Robinson surprisingly didn’t get a rushing score, but still had 137 yards on just 18 carries. He had the game’s first touchdown on a 38-yard catch-and-run but certainly has the potential to replicate his performance and then some against the Tech defense.

WR Xavier Worthy

Worthy shined as one of college football's best receivers as a true freshman. He had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, with the 12 scores being good for first among freshmen receivers and fifth overall. The 62 catches also led all freshmen and earned him Freshman All-American honors.

All he needed was five catches to find the end zone three times against the Red Raiders last season. The defense should be more aware this time around, though this leaves the door open for more opportunities from our next player.

WR Isaiah Neyor

While Worthy is the dynamic speedster, Neyor is the big-bodied possession receiver that gives the Longhorns something they lacked in the receiving room in 2021.

Last season at Wyoming, Neyor was an efficient receiver that made the most of each touch. Despite just 44 catches on the season, which averages to a little more than three grabs per game, Neyor was tied for fifth in the country in receiving scores (12) and average yards per catch (20.0).

He also had at least one catch of 30 or more yards in nine of 13 games last season. He also had a six-game scoring streak to close out the season, proving his ability to stay consistent in the red zone despite having a season-high single-game catch total of six.

Quinn Ewers

Ewers has yet to complete a collegiate pass, but it's hard not to list him as a player to watch, as is the case for the quarterback in almost any matchup.

The Ohio State transfer was the most coveted quarterback in the class of 2021 for a reason, as his deep-ball accuracy, mobility, and overall naturally as a passer can help create something out of nothing against any defense.

Of course, it remains to be seen if this holds true next season, but the Red Raiders could benefit from watching film of Ewers from Texas' Orange-White game in April to get a sense of what he can do.

