Way-Too-Early Betting Odds for Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars

The Red Raiders welcome the Cougars to Lubbock on Sept. 10

For the fourth time in six seasons, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to match up with in-state and AAC foe, the Houston Cougars, who will be making the trip to Lubbock for the second game of the season for both teams on Sept. 10.

The Red Raiders have won the last four meetings dating back to 2010, including a 38-21 win last season at NRG Stadium. But it's Houston who leads the all-time series 18-14-1 dating back to the days of the Missouri Valley and Southwest Conferences.

The Cougars were an impressive 12-2 last season with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play. They fell just short of an AAC championship after falling 35-20 to the Cincinnati Bearcats, who became the first non-Power 5 program to make the College Football Playoff in January.

Texas Tech ended last season with a dominant 34-7 win over Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl, but with new head coach Joey McGuire, are looking for more after just a 7-6 record.

Here at RedRaiderReview.com, we've already gone over a general preview of the Houston Cougars, as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch. Now, let's take a look at the betting odds ActionNetwork.com has set for the game:

Open:

Texas Tech: +5

Houston: -5

Spread:

Texas Tech: +5

Houston: -5

Moneyline:

Houston: +155

Texas Tech: -195

Over/under totals for the game are currently unavailable.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here