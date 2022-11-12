Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Game Updates

It's Week 11 and Texas Tech will face its next conference challenge as the Red Raiders get set to host one of the best offenses in the Big 12. The Kansas Jayhawks, who started their season 5-0, were the Cinderella story of the early season. They've come back to earth, losing three straight Big 12 games, but got it together last Saturday with a win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Texas Tech knows that feeling all too well, as the Red Raiders have lost four of their last five outings. They'll be looking to get in the win column in tonight's game, and being at home in Lubbock, Texas should help. This won't be the same Kansas team that Tech scorched last year in a 41-14 blowout, though.

The Jayhawks currently boast one of the best offenses in college football, averaging 37.9 points per game on 435.7 yards of total offense. They have not missed a beat with backup quarterback Jason Bean, who was named starter following the injury to Jalon Daniels. With Bean orchestrating this high scoring squad, the Red Raiders defense will have to be on their toes for the full 60 minutes

Follow along here at RedRaiderReview.com for liv game updates and the latest news on Texas Tech athletics.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Texas Tech 7, Kansas 7

-Kick off is set for 6 p.m. (CT)

-Texas Tech gets the ball first and picks up four first downs on their drive led by Qb Tyler Shough.

-Tech subs in Donovan Smith at QB and he runs it up the gut for a 6-yard Red Raiders TD. That caps off an eight play, 75-yard drive and gives Tech the first lead of the game. Texas Tech 7, Kansas 0 (Q1 11:51)

-Kansas QB Jason Bean hits Jared Casey for a 66-yard TD and it's all tied up. Texas Tech 7, Kansas 7 (Q1 9:40)

