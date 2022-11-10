Texas Tech LB Slated High in Sports Illustrated's Latest Mock

It's hard to miss Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson. Clocking in at 6-foot-6, 275-pounds, the junior edge rusher may not be larger than life, but he's pretty darn close. And watching the ferocity with which he plays, it's essentially impossible not to notice him. Wilson's undoubtedly the most talented player on this Red Raider defense, and now NFL teams have taken notice too. Teams from across the league are scrambling to scout the powerful pass rusher for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated released their latest mock draft on Wednesday and they've slotted Wilson as a top-15 selection. The mock draft projects the Red Raiders edge rusher to come off the board at No. 11 to the Seattle Seahawks, noting Wilson's ability to get into the backfield. It's only a prediction, and the draft itself is a long way off, but the mention of Wilson in the first round is surely an indication that his stock is on the rise.

Since transferring from Texas A&M in the offseason of 2019, Wilson has made his mark on this Tech defense. In 2021, he led the team in sacks and tackles for a loss, which he's on pace to do again this year. So far, Wilson has seven sacks (2nd in Big 12, t-17th in FBS) and 14 tackles for loss (1st in Big 12, t-6th in FBS), making him one of the most disruptive players in college football. While NFL scouts love his production, what has them salivating is Wilson's potential.

At the professional level, the elite pass rushers posses equal parts size and speed, both of which Wilson has in spades. His length and athleticism make him one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft class.

For Wilson, a strong showing in Tech's final handful of games and an impressive combine performance could catapult the Red Raider into the top ten of next year's draft.

