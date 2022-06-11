Texas Tech vs. Murray State Week 1: Welcome to Lubbock, Joey McGuire

Texas Tech begins 2022 with a non-conference game against the Murray State Racers. How does the RedRaiderReview.com staff think the season gets started for the Red Raiders?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders hope to get the 2022 season off to a bang on Sept. 3 when Tech ushers in the new Joey McGuire era as the former Texas high school coach takes the reigns of his program for the first time.

The Red Raiders finished 2021 with a 7-6 record and with a Liberty Bowl win over Mississippi State and former Tech coach Mike Leach, but the win came with interim coach Sonny Cumbie as Matt Wells was relieved of his Red Raiders duties.

Perhaps the biggest question heading into 2022 is if McGuire's early offseason momentum will carry over to on-the-field success.

With questions all up and down the Red Raiders roster - not the least of which is at quarterback - we'll finally see some of those questions addressed in Week 1 against Murray State on Sept. 3, 2022.

It's time for the RedRaiderReview.com staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for Tech's return to Jones AT&T Stadium under McGuire.

Make sure to stick with RedRaiderReview.com throughout our season preview series where we will analyze every opponent on the Red Raiders' schedule this fall.

Timm Hamm - Editor-in-Chief

Texas Tech needed a warm-up game to get the season started, not just for the incoming newcomers, but for the first-year coach Joey McGuire too. A low-stress game to acclimate McGuire to Lubbock and his new players. And that's what it got.

Texas Tech 35 Murray State 13

Matthew Galatzan - Publisher/Editor

Texas Tech should have no issues in combating Murray State in Week 1. I expect Joey Maguire to come out looking to make a statement in his first game, and show the college football world that he was the right choice for the Red Raiders. The offense did lose Sonny Cumbie, but shouldn’t miss a beat here. The Red Raiders will put this thing away early.

Texas Tech 49 Murray State 14

Cole Thompson - Staff Writer

The first year of the Joey Maguire era may not be met with the top 25 finish. That said, the red Raiders could be off in worse conditions than what seems to be a roster with upside. Both Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith are viable quarterbacks who should see plenty of action against the Racers’ defense.

Play it week by week, Joey. In Week 1, you’re 1-0.

Texas Tech 48 Murray State 14

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Murray State went 6-5 last year. The Racers' 'money game' a year ago was against Cincinnati, and it was a 42-7 loss. Texas Tech's money game a year ago was against Stephen F. Austin, and the Red Raiders struggled to beat the Lumberjacks, 28-22. The Racers aren't as good as SFA, and this Tech team should be a little better than last year's team. Hence the wider margin of victory.

Texas Tech 45 Murray State 21

Zach Dimmit - Staff Writer

If this was a college basketball game, it’d be a whole lot tougher to pick a winner. But Murray State would likely still be on the short-end of the stick in this matchup, regardless of sport. The Racers ended last season on a three-game winning streak to bring their record to a hopeful 6-5 mark heading into this season. The three-straight wins are tied for the longest active streak in the Ohio Valley Conference, so it’s hard to deny the momentum the Racers have entering this game.

But Texas Tech, who had some embarrassing losses in the Big 12 last season, is sure to be fired up for a season-opening meeting with the Racers, who are the easiest matchup of a tough slate of non-conference games for the Red Raiders to open up the season. Murray State could make things interesting early, but nonetheless.

Texas Tech 45 Murray State 23

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

The Joey McGuire era will officially get started when the Texas Tech Red Raiders kick off their 2022 season against the Murray State Racers. Red Raider fans will look to see McGuire put his stamp on this team, as they hope to show signs of life once again in the Big 12 and compete for conference titles. The Red Raiders should roll in this one, as McGuire should very well start his career at Texas Tech 1-0.

Texas Tech 38 Murray State 7