Red Raiders Announce Sellout vs. No. 19 Longhorns

Jones AT&T Stadium will be at capacity on Saturday as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns open Big 12 play for the 2022 season.

The Texas Tech athletics department announced the game has reached sellout status on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the team tweeted out that there were officially less than 300 seats available. Not long after, the sellout was announced.

It's been since the 2018 season with sellouts against both Texas and Oklahoma that Jones AT&T Stadium has had at least 60,000 fans present. It's also the 18th time since 2010 that the Red Raiders will play in front of at least that many fans in their home stadium.

The sellout appears to continue the excitement for new coach Joey McGuire, as he continues to put his mark on the program.

Fans who have already purchased tickets are being asked to download mobile tickets before Saturday. If you're still looking for tickets, fans are encouraged to go to Stubhub, the official secondary partner of Texas Tech Athletics.

The Red Raiders' official website had further instructions:

Texas Tech student seating has been held for students who have paid the athletic fee. Students can enter Gate 6 (southeast corner) starting two hours prior to kickoff by swiping their student ID. Additional student seating has been reserved for Saturday’s game to accommodate as many Texas Tech students as possible.

Kickoff between the Red Raiders and No. 19 Longhorns is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., as the game will air nationally on ESPN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Texas is one of five Big 12 contests set for Jones AT&T Stadium this season as the Red Raiders will also host West Virginia on Oct. 22, Baylor on Oct. 29, Kansas on Nov. 12, and Oklahoma on Nov. 26.

