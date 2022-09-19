Texas Tech Red Raiders LB Bryce Ramirez Injury Update

The Red Raiders' defense was playing pretty well in Raleigh, North Carolina before it suffered a serious blow, as linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered an apparent major leg injury in the first quarter.

Ramierez was closing in on a tackle on Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston when teammates got there first and the pile rolled over Ramirez's leg which was planted in the turf at the moment of impact.

The leg was bent below the knee and then twisted awkwardly as he lay injured on the ground as trainers arrived on the scene, using a towel to cover the injury as they began treating him.

The injury caused about a 10-minute delay with 4:02 left in the first quarter before Ramirez could be stabilized and then moved to a cart. NC State went on to defeat the Red Raiders 27-14.

The television broadcast indicated Ramirez was being taken to a local trauma center to be evaluated and treated further. Since then, the Texas Tech athletics department has provided an update on the young linebacker.

Ramirez stayed overnight at Wake Medical Center in North Carolina and has suffered "a left lower leg fracture". The Red Raiders medical staff is also staying with him until he can safely return to Lubbock.

The junior from Missouri City, Tx. is a former walk-on who earned a scholarship and was making his first start on Saturday. There's been no timetable given on the injury yet, but Ramirez seems to be in good spirits as he reached out on Twitter to thank Red Raider Nation for their support.

"I appreciate all you guys for all the prayers, love, and support!!! I love you Red Raider Nation!!!" Ramirez tweeted. Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for the talented tackler.

