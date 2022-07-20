Red Raiders Week 6 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Offensive Players to Watch

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will come out of their bye week on October 22nd to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Last year, Texas Tech was able to squeeze out a narrow victory in Morgantown, defeating the Mountaineers 23-20. The Red Raiders have won the last three matchups, but, the Mountaineers are 6-5 all-time in the series.

Both teams have a lot to prove in 2022. Joey McGuire has to prove he is the right man to lead this Red Raiders squad in his first season as a college head coach. Neal Brown has to instill confidence in the West Virginia administration and fan base that his program is heading in the right direction in year four. The Mountaineers are 17-18 under Brown.

Follow along with RedRaiderReview.com as we'll be providing daily previews for the matchup with West Virginia. We've already done a general preview of the Mountaineers. Now, let's look at the offensive players Tech should keep its eye on in Week 8.

QB JT Daniels

Morgantown is the third stop for Daniels after successful stints at USC and Georgia before injuries set him back. The former high school prodigy will try and save his career as a Mountaineer.

If Daniels is anything like he was when healthy, the Mountaineers will be substantially improved on offense. He will reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Graham Harrell, in Morgantown. Harrell led a potent air raid offense the last three seasons at USC.

RB Tony Mathis Jr.

Mathis has been behind Leddie Brown thus far as a Mountaineer. Brown ran for over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons but is now off to the NFL. Mathis will step into the starting role and should see his production increase dramatically. Mathis finished the year strong in 2021, running for 118 yards against Kansas and 56 yards in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Ford-Wheaton finished second with 575 receiving yards for the Mountaineers a season ago. He has incrementally improved each year, and now it is time for him to become the go-to option for Daniels. If he can stay consistent, he will be on the radar of NFL scouts.

