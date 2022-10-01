Skip to main content

Red Raiders vs. Wildcats: Live Game Updates

Live game updates from the Texas Tech at Kansas State matchup in Manhattan, Ks.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) are still riding the wave of momentum that surged forth after their overtime victory over in-state rival Texas. Now they turn their focus to the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1), who will be the fourth straight ranked team the Raiders have faced in this season. 

Kansas State lads the series with a record of 13-9, and has won the last six straight matchups. Tech has new blood at the helm though, with head coach Joey McGuire taking over this season. The Raiders will be looking to end that streak today. 

The Wildcats are fresh off an upset victory over perennial juggernaut Oklahoma and have one of the most potent offenses in the conference. Led by quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State can put up some big numbers in a hurry. Tech's defense has been strong so far, but this will be their toughest test yet.

For the Red Raiders, their offense is led by sophomore gunslinger Donovan Smith, who has burst onto the Big 12 scene this year. Smith's led this squad to two overtime victories over top 25 teams, so he's more than capable of winning on the big stage. Today's game will largely depend on the Red Raiders' offensive line, as they'll have to bock a formidable pass rush from K-State.

If McGuire and the Red Raiders can pull off a road win here over No. 25 Kansas State, they may just find themselves in the AP Poll on Sunday afternoon. This game has big implications for the conference picture and whoever wins will have set themselves up nicely to run the table on their way to the title game.

Live game updates will appear here following kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Texas Tech 0, Kansas State 0

-Kickoff set for 11 a.m. (CT)

