Which Three Texas Tech Official Visitors Are Most Likely to Commit Next?

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech is in position to sign another talented high school recruiting class with commitments of four highly rated 4-star prospects already aboard.

The spring recruiting season will be underway in a matter of weeks and the Red Raiders' coaching staff is in the latter stages of scheduling official visits with impact recruits across the nation.

Texas Tech's recruiting class currently ranks No. 12 nationally by 247Sports with pledges from 5-star athlete Jalen Brewster, 5-star quarterback Kavian Bryant, 4-star defensive lineman K'Adrian Redmond and 4-star wide receiver Benny Easter.

Jerry Outhouse, Jr., Cornerback

Texas Tech has made it clear that length and versatility in the secondary remain foundational pieces of its recruiting blueprint. Jerry Outhouse Jr., a 2027 cornerback prospect, fits that approach.

His spring visit schedule could change as he is expected to announce his commitment March 6 and will choose between Georgia, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Florida and UCLA.

Outhouse brings size, fluidity and competitive instincts on the perimeter. His film shows a defensive back comfortable playing press coverage while also possessing the recovery speed to handle vertical routes.

In a conference that continues to emphasize spacing and tempo, boundary corners capable of holding up in one-on-one situations are essential.

The official visit provides Texas Tech’s defensive staff an opportunity to outline exactly how Outhouse would be utilized. Defensive coordinator Shiel Wood produced a top-25 pass defense in 2025 which gives backup to how his scheme works for defensive backs.

Texas Tech can also point to recent defensive progress and a renewed emphasis on takeaways. That identity resonates with corners who want to play aggressively rather than sit in passive coverage as most do against spread offenses.

Peyton Miller, Offensive Lineman

Offensive line recruiting rarely carries the same visibility as skill positions early on, but it often defines long-term program stability.

Miller projects as a Power Four lineman with the frame and technical base to develop into a multi-year contributor. At over 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, he has plenty of room to continue adding strengtht o go along with solid footwork in pass protection and the ability to anchor against power concepts.

My full Junior Season highlites.



Played Center, Tackle, Long Snapper and some DT.



I’ll be playing again in January at the Under Armour All American Game and then I’ll be wrestling through the winter. #CU @AnnaCoyotesFB @CoyoteFBNetwork @FiveStrongOLine pic.twitter.com/vEmkRvftbT — Peyton Miller (@PeytonMill09) December 1, 2025

The Red Raiders’ message to Miller isn't going to be overpromised with immediate playing time, but instead development and progression behind incoming transfers.

That doesn't mean Miller won't have the opportunity for early playing time, but will compete early and develop physically while sitting behind some of the best offensive linemen in the cou

That approach can resonate with offensive linemen who value stability. If Miller leaves campus confident in both the strength program and coaching continuity, Texas Tech’s chances of securing a commitment increase considerably.

Miller is currently scheduled for official visits with Texas (June 5), Texas Tech (June 12) and Arizona State (April 17).

Lawrence Britt, Athlete

Britt is an intriguing prospect for either side of the ball at wide receiver, running back, linebacker and cornerback at the next level. The 6-foot-1, 178 pound prospect is currently rated as a 4-star prospect, No. 53 ranked player in the country, No. 4 among athletes and No. 5 among Tennessee high schoolers, according to 247Sports.

He has family ties to the Red Raiders' coaching staff which is a bonus for the Memphis native. He was extremely productive as a junior with 44 receptions for 696 yards and 12 touchdowns while also recording 52 carries for 299 yards and 5 scores on the ground.

On the defensive side, Britt has recorded 47 career tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble across three seasons.

Most schools appear to be targeting Britt as an athletic receiver who can lineup in multiple spots as a receiver. He brings a solid vertical leap, speed to beat defenders over the top and crisp route running with the ability to easily find the ball in the air.

His build and background as a running back allows him to fight through physicality which makes him dangerous in the open field. He would be a perfect option for the future of Texas Tech's offense, complimenting the skill set Bryant, the Red Raiders star quarterback commit.

Britt will attend official visits with Clemson (March 7), Florida (March 10), Missouri (March 14), Memphis (March 25), Ole Miss (March 27), Texas Tech (April 14), Kentucky (April 18), Oklahoma (TBD), and Arkansas (TBD).

