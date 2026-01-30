Rob Greene Elevated to Co-Defensive Coordinator at Texas Tech Football

Texas Tech football is making waves off the field as head coach Joey McGuire announced a significant promotion Tuesday. They elevated safeties coach Rob Greene to co-defensive coordinator. Greene will continue hands-on work with the safeties.

On the other hand, his expanded role places him at the heart of the Red Raiders’ defensive strategy. And if that wasn't all, he is even working closely with defensive coordinator Shiel Wood.

Texas Tech's Rob Greene Record-Breaking Defense Drives Promotion

The promotion is a reflection of the historic success Texas Tech achieved during the 2025 season. In Greene’s first year on staff, the Red Raiders recorded the largest year-over-year defensive improvement by any FBS program since 2000. That turnaround powered Tech to its first-ever Big 12 title and a landmark appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech finished the season ranked third nationally in scoring defense. The team allowed just 11.8 points per game and totalled 258.3 yards per contest. The Red Raiders led the FBS in rushing defense, holding opponents to a mere 68.1 yards per game. The team even topped the nation in takeaways with 32 forced turnovers.

Working alongside cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath, he helped develop a "ball-hawk" defensive backfield. He even recorded 17 interceptions, Tech's highest total since 2008 and the third-highest since joining the Big 12. The secondary also limited opposing quarterbacks to just 190.1 passing yards per game. It also marks the lowest average surrendered by a Texas Tech unit since 2007.

Greene’s rapid ascent in coaching ranks was further highlighted. That's when he was selected for the AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute. It is a program honoring top young leaders in college football. He also participated in intensive leadership sessions during the AFCA Convention.

From Wofford to Tulane to Texas Tech

Over the past three seasons, Greene has coached in a conference championship each year. It also includes two AAC titles at Tulane before helping Texas Tech capture the Big 12 crown. His teams have combined for 32 victories. This is an astounding 23-2 record in regular-season conference games.

Greene’s coaching pedigree traces back to Wofford. That's also where he spent six seasons as an assistant, eventually becoming defensive coordinator.

He then spent two seasons at Tulane under Shiel Wood, leading units that ranked nationally in turnovers, interceptions, and rushing defense. Greene’s history with Wood, from Wofford in 2017 to Tulane in 2023. And now Texas Tech provides the Red Raiders with unmatched strategic cohesion.

Greene graduated magna cum laude from Wofford in 2014 with a degree in mathematics, earning four Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll selections. A former wide receiver for the Terriers, he brings both on-field experience and analytical insight to his coaching. Greene lives in Lubbock with his wife Ellie, also a Wofford graduate.

As Texas Tech prepares for the 2026 season, Greene will continue building a dominant defense. While standout safety Cole Wisniewski departs for the East-West Shrine Bowl, rising stars like Brenden Jordan and John Curry are ready to anchor the secondary.

