Texas vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 28

The Auburn Tigers have strung together three straight wins ahead of tonight's game, including beating the defending national champions, the Florida Gators. The win streak has now gotten them back in the mix in the SEC.

Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns can get back in the mix in the conference with a win against the Tigers tonight. Texas is coming off an impressive 20-point win against Georgia this past weekend.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Texas vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texas +6.5 (-105)

Auburn -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Texas +230

Auburn -285

Total

OVER 156.5 (-108)

UNDER 156.5 (-112)

Texas vs. Auburn How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 28

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Neville Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Texas Record: 12-8 (3-4 in SEC)

Auburn Record: 13-7 (4-3 in SEC)

Texas vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Texas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 10-5 in Texas' last 15 games

The OVER is 8-1 in Texas' last nine road games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Auburn's last five games

Auburn is 8-1 straight up in its last nine home games

Auburn is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games as a favorite

Texas vs. Auburn Key Player to Watch

Dailyn Swain, G - Texas Longhorns

Dailyn Swain is a one-man wrecking crew. He's leading Texas in points per game (16.9), rebounds per game (7.1), assists per game (3.3), and steals per game (1.9). Virtually the only metric Swain doesn't lead the team in is blocks. He also plays an average of two more minutes than any other player. That makes him the most important player in whatever game Texas plays. Auburn will have to find a way to slow him down.

Texas vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Longhorns:

I'm a bit confused as to why Texas is a 6.5-point underdog in this spot. Both teams rank similarly across many metrics, and the Longhorns have a slight advantage in most of them. For example, Texas ranks 70th in effective field goal percentage, 141st in defensive efficiency, 16th in rebounding, and 18th in effective possession ratio. Auburn ranks 111th, 203rd, 30th, and 14th in those four respective stats.

I get that Auburn is playing on its home court and has had some impressive wins this season, but does that mean the Tigers are deserving of being 6.5-point favorites in this one? I don't think so.

Pick: Texas +6.5 (-105)

