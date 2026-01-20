What does top transfer offensive lineman bring to Red Raiders?

Texas Tech’s search for a veteran presence on the interior offensive line has officially come to an end. Over the weekend, Jordan Church committed to the Red Raiders. It just gave the program a powerful and experienced addition up front ahead of the 2026 season. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Church brings size, toughness, and two years of eligibility remaining.

Why Jordan Church Fits Texas Tech’s 2026 Vision

After a relatively quiet 2026 transfer portal cycle for offensive linemen, head coach Joey McGuire and his staff landed him. He is the one who has already logged 1,265 career snaps at the collegiate level. That experience immediately separates Church from a typical portal addition.

Jordan Church is officially a Red Raider. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/ztm0dlnGSF — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) January 19, 2026

The timing of Church’s arrival could not be more important. Texas Tech has already made a major investment in its offensive future. This is highlighted by the reported five-million-dollar NIL deal to secure former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Church primarily plays right guard, a spot where his 310-pound frame can make an immediate impact. His addition comes at a crucial time following the graduation of left guard Davion Carter. While Church is expected to compete for starting reps right away, his presence alone stabilizes the rotation responsible for protecting Sorsby.

That protection becomes even more important considering Texas Tech returns all three of its primary running backs for the 2026 season.

From IMG Academy to Lubbock

Church’s most recent season came at Louisville, where he showed he could compete at the Power 4 level. During the 2025 season, he logged 514 snaps and appeared in all 13 games for the Cardinals. He made his Louisville debut against Eastern Kentucky and earned a start at right guard versus Bowling Green.

One of his most notable performances came in a road win at Pitt, where he played a career-high 88 snaps. Over the final seven games of the season, Church split time at right guard and closed the year with a season-best 77.5 PFF grade in the rivalry victory over Kentucky. Across nearly 300 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just one sack.

Before arriving in the ACC, Church was a reliable starter at Florida Atlantic during the 2024 season. He started all 12 games and lined up at multiple guard spots throughout the year. He was part of an offensive line that powered a 572-yard performance against Wagner and a 519-yard outing versus North Texas.

Church started games against Michigan State, FIU in the Shula Bowl, UConn, UTSA, Temple, and Charlotte. His performance against Charlotte earned him a spot on the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week.

Church’s path to the Big 12 began well before college. After a dominant junior season at Dunbar, where he never allowed a sack at left tackle, he transferred to IMG Academy for his final year of high school. That run earned him First Team All County and Third Team All-State honors, along with recognition as a News-Press SW Florida Offensive Player of the Year nominee.

