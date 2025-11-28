Staff Predictions for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia
There is just one game left for the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the regular season. A Big 12 contest between Texas Tech and the West Virginia Mountaineers closes the door on each team's season, but there is a different tone on each sideline.
For the Red Raiders, a win guarantees a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game regardless of the outcome around the conference. For West Virginia, though, a bowl game is out of reach; rather, attention goes toward potentially playing the role of spoiler and giant killer.
"They're playing really, really hard … and whenever you got that, that means they still believe," McGuire said of West Virginia on Monday, Nov. 24, at the team's weekly press conference.
"Whenever you got a vet coach [West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez] — I mean the guy's won like 194 games — and you're sitting there 4-7, so they can't be bowl-eligible, but you get to play the No. 5 team in the nation, they're going to be jacked up."
The winner of the Territorial Cup, Arizona vs. Arizona State, could impact Texas Tech's approach in Week 14; a Sun Devils loss locks in Texas Tech's path to the conference title game. However, the Red Raiders' head coach, Joey McGuire, did not express interest in sitting players if the opportunity presents itself.
"It's not, you know, 'Protect this guy, protect this guy,' because there's really, if you don't win on Saturday and you don't get in the Big 12 championship, then you know, you can't save anybody for anything else," McGuire said about the potential for the team to sit players to ensure health.
However, if the opportunity presents itself, it may be a strong option for a Texas Tech team that has been prone to big wins. Quarterback Behren Morton will suit up, but he has been dealing with an injury that could linger into a potential postseason run.
West Virginia, though, is not looking to be a pushover. Rodriguez's team has rallied in recent weeks, going 2-2 in the last four games and playing up to its competition all season, despite a 2-6 conference record.
For Texas Tech, a win secures their future: a title game appearance, a potential first-round bye or home game in the College Football Playoff, and a chance at making program history. However, the Red Raiders cannot let the future keep their eye off the present.
"Our guys know exactly what's at stake … so we're planning on making sure that we're ready to play when we go up there," McGuire said.
Texas Tech enters the game as a heavy favorite, with a 23.5-point spread pointing in favor of the scarlet and black. With a game total of 52.5 points, the morning of Saturday, Nov. 29, is expected to have a heavy dose of the Red Raiders.
All-time, the series is tied up at 7-7. Since joining the Big 12, Texas Tech narrowly leads 7-6 with a 5-1 record since 2019; however, home-field advantage has hardly played a factor when these two teams face off. Texas Tech will play in Morgantown, W. Va., this time with a lot on the line.
Prediction
Predictor
Texas Tech 38-13
Jordan Epp
Texas Tech 38-10
JD Andress
Texas Tech 41-20
Ryan Kay
Jordan Epp: Several potential inflection points could heavily impact this game. Ultimately, West Virginia has a freshman quarterback facing one of the top pass rushes in the country with an injured running back room. The team knows what is at stake, and the coaching staff is not going to let the moment get ahead of them.
The Red Raiders have dominated games left and right, and that should happen again in Week 14. While that could be a factor in a potential postseason run, that is a problem for a future week. The game plan should be simple: get ahead early, play it safe in the second half, and get ready for next Saturday.
JD Andress: Normally, this would be a trap game for the Red Raiders, traveling to Morgantown with high hopes has never ended how they wanted it to. This team is different, though, and they should take care of business easily as they start focusing on the bigger picture.
Ryan Kay: Texas Tech enters the game with a commanding 10-1 record and a high national ranking, while West Virginia is 4-7 and is out of bowl contention. Texas Tech boasts one of the nation's top defenses, and they lead the Big 12 in scoring defense. The Mountaineers will struggle to score against the Red Raiders' defense and will more than likely turn over the ball on offense.
They also have the No. 1 run defense in the nation, holding opponents to just 71.8 yards per game. West Virginia's offensive style relies heavily on the running game, which plays directly into Texas Tech's defensive strength.
Texas Tech has also had the upper hand in the recent rivalry matchups, winning five of the last six games against West Virginia, including a dominant 52-15 victory in their last meeting. Texas Tech has a clear path to a historic Big 12 Championship Game appearance and a CFP spot with a win, providing maximum motivation for the team to perform at its best.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.