Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Named Finalist for Bear Bryant Coach of the Year

The transformation of Lubbock, Texas, into a national epicenter for college football is now officially recognized across the sport. After a season that reshaped Texas Tech history, head coach Joey McGuire might earn new Coach of the Year honors. He cemented his place among college football’s elite leaders.

McGuire’s rise has not stopped at the field. His work this season also earned him a finalist spot for the prestigious Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award, one of the most respected honors in the sport.

A Historic Season by Joey McGuire That Changed Texas Tech Football

McGuire was named one of eight finalists for the prestigious award. The accolades stem from a season of historic firsts. Under McGuire’s leadership, Texas Tech captured its first-ever Big 12 Conference title. The team even secured a landmark berth in the College Football Playoff.

Coach McGuire is 1 of 8 finalists for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award.#WreckEm | @bryantawards pic.twitter.com/dbYLX1Xb7e — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) January 7, 2026

Texas Tech’s postseason journey was powered by a school-record 12-win campaign, capped by a dominant 34-7 victory over BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game. That win delivered the program’s first outright conference championship since 1955 and punched its ticket to the Orange Bowl for a CFP appearance.

The Bear Bryant Award, now in its 40th year, honors coaches who embody grit, integrity, and a winning approach both on and off the field. McGuire stands as one of eight finalists, joined by names such as Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Indiana’s Curt Cignetti. It marks the fourth national coaching award this season to list McGuire as a finalist, following recognition tied to the George Munger Award, the Eddie Robinson Award, and the Dodd Trophy.

Building a Program for the Long Term

The Red Raiders did not just win games; they overwhelmed opponents. Texas Tech finished the regular season with 12 wins by at least 20 points. It's a level of dominance previously achieved only by 2018 Alabama in the AP poll era.

Balance defined the roster. Texas Tech ranked among the top 11 nationally in several key categories, led by a defense that finished first in rushing defense, third in scoring defense, and fourth in total defense. The offense matched that intensity, ranking seventh in scoring offense and 11th in total offense. That combination pushed the program toward a likely top-10 finish in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches’ polls for the first time in school history.

Since becoming the 17th head coach in program history on Nov. 8, 2021, McGuire has delivered unmatched consistency. His teams have won 25 conference games over four seasons, the most of any Big 12 program in that span. He is also the only head coach in school history to post an above .500 conference record in each of his first three seasons.

Texas Tech owns a league-best 9-3 record in November under McGuire. Beyond trophies and titles, McGuire has reshaped the culture in Lubbock. By emphasizing Texas-based recruiting and turning Jones AT&T Stadium into a 15-5 home-field stronghold, he has built a foundation designed to last.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.