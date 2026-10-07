Tech Defense holds strong against Colorado to win 29-7

On Friday night, the Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the University of Colorado Buffalos on the road behind a strong defensive performance. The defense was able to force four turnovers, all interceptions, all of which led to points for the Red Raiders.

After allowing an opening drive touchdown, Tech managed to keep the Buffalo offense off the board for the remainder of the game. Of Tech's 29 total points scored, 20 came off of turnovers, including a pick six from senior linebacker John Curry.

Tech head coach Joey Mcguire praised the team's ability to adapt after the opening drive score and to force turnovers in the second half.

Colorado did a good job formationing us, putting us in situations, especially early,” Mcguire said “Once Shiel (Wood) and Rob (Greene) got the defense to settle down and was able to talk through some of the adjustments, we started playing a little better.”

Tech forced all four of its turnovers in the second half after Colorado junior quarterback Isaac Wilson went 14-20 on 175 yards with one passing touchdown in the first half. Tech senior cornerback Brice Pollock, who nabbed two interceptions in the game, said once the defense settled down and locked in on their keys, they were able to contain the Colorado offense

“Its just next play mentality, whether it was a communication issue or technique issue, it got fixed.” Pollock said.

Over the course of the season, Tech's defense has been the mainstay of their success, while its offense finds difficulties getting going. Over the past two games, the Tech defense has forced seven turnovers as well as shutting out both Sam Houston and Colorado in the second half, according to Tech Athletics. The defensive unit has also scored 21 points through those two games off of interceptions.

Curry compared the opening drives versus Colorado to the Big 12 Championship last year against Brigham Young University, where Tech won 34-7.

“BYU and Colorado both threw every trick play that they had at us on the first two drives,” Curry said, “it was like, hey, we're fine, the fact that they have to do all that stuff in order to score on us, were fine, were gonna settle in and get the ball rolling.”

Curry gave defensive coordinator Sheil Wood credit for the defense's success and their ability to adapt to the game.

Coach Wood does a good job of preparing us through every single week and saying this is the top three things that they can do,” Curry said, “If you can narrow it down to two or three things that every team does in certain situations and certain formations, you're going to be a pretty good defense.”

Heading into week six of the college football season, Tech is currently ranked 11th in the AP poll and will be on a bye this week and then will host Arizona State on Oct. 17. As the season goes on, Tech will continue to look and rely on its stalwart defense while it fixes its issues amongst the offense.

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